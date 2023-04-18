Universal Files Patent for Stunt Safety Improvements, Fueling Epic Universe Rumors

Universal Orlando Resort is continuing to make exciting progress on their upcoming astronomical-themed Park, Epic Universe. And according to a new patent filed in regards to stunt performer safety, it seems like Guests can look forward to seeing a high-flying stunt show there in the near future.

Construction at Epic Universe has been steadily underway in Orlando, Florida. But behind the scenes, Universal seems to be getting a series of new patents in order ahead of the Park’s opening day in Summer 2025.

Recently, Universal Destinations & Experiences filed another new patent to improve safety restraints on future rides called “Support Bar Mounted System and Method of Minimum Close Indication for Ride Vehicle.” This is likely in regards to a new thrill ride or rollercoaster, which will be used to improve its attractions across all its locations, both old and new.

And per the Orlando Business Journal, Universal isn’t stopping there. Universal Destinations & Experiences has filed a new patent for improving stunt safety titled “Systems for Reducing High Fall Stunt Injuries When Using an Airbag.”

As the name suggests, it sounds like Universal has designed a system that utilizes a platform to determine a performer’s weight before they fall from the elevated platform to an airbag. The system also measures the distance between the platform and the airbag, then adjusts the air pressure of the bag based on the weight and distance before the performer falls.

While its exact intended purpose has yet to be revealed, the technology in this newly-filed stunt safety patent could potentially be used in an Epic Universe stunt show. With performers seemingly set to catapult themselves from high platforms, and free falling to the ground, this could be one of Universal’s most gripping stunt shows to date!

With the new park set to include attractions from IPs such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World, and How to Train Your Dragon land, it’ll be interesting to see what kinds of thrill rides and exciting stunt shows Universal has in store for Epic Universe.

Are you looking forward to visiting Epic Universe? Let us know in the comments below.