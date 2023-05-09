Aerial Photos Reveal Major Updates for Epic Universe, How to Train Your Dragon Land

For those who don’t follow closely with Universal Orlando Resort, a new theme Park, dubbed the “Disney Killer,” is coming to Orlando in 2025. The new theme Park will be part of Universal and feature some fantastic new lands, including the How To Train Your Dragon land.

Some recent aerial photos dropped online, revealing epic updates about this upcoming land.

Epic Universe – Disney’s Downfall?

In what many call the “Disney Killer,” Epic Universe will open in 2025 with a new set of lands, attractions, shows, resorts, and much more.

Plans for this new theme Park were set in motion by Universal in August 2019. The Park will be the fourth theme Park at Universal Orlando Resort.

Construction was delayed in 2020 due to the global pandemic but resumed immediately and remains on track to open summer of 2025.

So far, the new lands include How To Train Your Dragon, Universal Classic Monsters, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and the newly popular SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

How to Train Your Dragon Land Arial Photos

In recent tweets by Bioreconstruct on Twitter, aerial photos were captured, revealing significant updates and massive construction in this upcoming Universal land.

Buckle up because I am dropping quite a few photos in the article regarding the new How To Train Your Dragon land coming to Universal in 2025.

Aerial overview of much of How To Train Your Dragon land. Water features at left. Great Hall at center. Roller coaster station at right. pic.twitter.com/tBUsWMx5x4 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 8, 2023

Per the image above, you can see the “Great Hall” being constructed, the highly anticipated dueling roller coaster to the right, and some water features.

Aerial look at a building behind the bay at front of How To Train Your Dragon land. pic.twitter.com/kKMQvnj2OM — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 8, 2023

A more detailed and close-up view of the front of the land can be seen in the image above.

Arrow in this aerial at steel frame for a building next to the Great Hall in How To Train Your Dragon land. pic.twitter.com/fX7SINldoX — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 8, 2023

Thanks to Biorecontruct on Twitter, he explains the yellow arrow in the photo above.

Aerial look at statues being painted. In a bay at the entrance of How To Train Your Dragon land in Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/VATzwvLnG5 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 8, 2023

Some giant statues are already being painted inside the upcoming How To Train Your Dragon land for Universal’s Epic Universe. It reveals some great details and vivid colors.

More paint can be seen in this aerial photo. On a statue in a bay at the entrance of How To Train Your Dragon land. pic.twitter.com/WYYicRQqo9 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 8, 2023

Aerial photos of a theater attraction in How To Train Your Dragon land. pic.twitter.com/KE2vv7FLye — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 8, 2023

Based on the aerial photos above, some theater is being built in the How To Train Your Dragon land.

At center of this aerial is the roller coaster station in How To Train Your Dragon land.

Bottom right is The Great Hall. The steel building frame next to the Hall was recently added. pic.twitter.com/zjUplsUbrK — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 8, 2023

Per the tweet above:

Aerial look at recent additions to the dual-racing roller coaster in Epic Universe.

1 Track in channels on roof. Tubing protecting the track itself.

2 Front track extending over the maintenance bay roof.

3,4 Recently added buildings. pic.twitter.com/EA8fHTDDbj — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 8, 2023

The dueling roller coaster currently under construction will be themed after the How To Train Your Dragon films, indicating some potential flying with dragons? Maybe a little walk down memory lane with similar attributes as the old Dueling Dragons coaster at Islands of Adventure?

All these photos reveal some epic and awesome updates to the How To Train Your Dragon land coming soon to Epic Universe and Universal Orlando Resort.