Aerial Photos Reveal Major Updates For Epic Universe, How to Train Your Dragon Land

in Universal Orlando

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres Leave a comment
Aerial Photos Reveal Major Updates for Epic Universe, How to Train Your Dragon Land

For those who don’t follow closely with Universal Orlando Resort, a new theme Park, dubbed the “Disney Killer,” is coming to Orlando in 2025. The new theme Park will be part of Universal and feature some fantastic new lands, including the How To Train Your Dragon land.

Some recent aerial photos dropped online, revealing epic updates about this upcoming land.

Arial Photos Reveal Major Updates for Epic Universe, How to Train Your Dragon Land
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Related: Universal Files Patent for Stunt Safety Improvements, Fueling Epic Universe Rumors

Epic Universe – Disney’s Downfall?

In what many call the “Disney Killer,” Epic Universe will open in 2025 with a new set of lands, attractions, shows, resorts, and much more.

Plans for this new theme Park were set in motion by Universal in August 2019. The Park will be the fourth theme Park at Universal Orlando Resort.

Construction was delayed in 2020 due to the global pandemic but resumed immediately and remains on track to open summer of 2025.

So far, the new lands include How To Train Your Dragon, Universal Classic Monsters, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and the newly popular SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Epic Universe Rumor Map
Credit: Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) Orlando Park Stop (rumored map)

Related: New Universal Safety Restraint Patent Set in Motion, Rumored for Epic Universe

How to Train Your Dragon Land Arial Photos

In recent tweets by Bioreconstruct on Twitter, aerial photos were captured, revealing significant updates and massive construction in this upcoming Universal land.

Buckle up because I am dropping quite a few photos in the article regarding the new How To Train Your Dragon land coming to Universal in 2025.

Per the image above, you can see the “Great Hall” being constructed, the highly anticipated dueling roller coaster to the right, and some water features.

A more detailed and close-up view of the front of the land can be seen in the image above.

Thanks to Biorecontruct on Twitter, he explains the yellow arrow in the photo above.

Some giant statues are already being painted inside the upcoming How To Train Your Dragon land for Universal’s Epic Universe. It reveals some great details and vivid colors.

Any thoughts on what these statues can be? Sound off in the comments below, and let us know.

Based on the aerial photos above, some theater is being built in the How To Train Your Dragon land.

Per the tweet above:

At center of this aerial is the roller coaster station in How To Train Your Dragon land. Bottom right is The Great Hall. The steel building frame next to the Hall was recently added.

The dueling roller coaster currently under construction will be themed after the How To Train Your Dragon films, indicating some potential flying with dragons? Maybe a little walk down memory lane with similar attributes as the old Dueling Dragons coaster at Islands of Adventure?

All these photos reveal some epic and awesome updates to the How To Train Your Dragon land coming soon to Epic Universe and Universal Orlando Resort.

Tagged:epic universehow to train your dragonUniversal Orlando Resort

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

Be the first to comment!