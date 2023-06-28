Disney Park Drops Insanely Big List of Attractions Closing Soon

This Disney Park just dropped their list of rides and attractions that will close throughout the remainder of this year and next, and the list is quite long. It’s best to read through if you’re planning a trip to this place soon. Here’s what you need to know.

Tokyo Disneyland Releases Upcoming Slate of Attraction Closures Through End of Year, Beginning of 2024

To remain transparent towards its Guests, Tokyo Disneyland has released a fully detailed list of attractions closing between now and next year, according to its website. Inside The Magic has done an excellent job reporting on specific ride closures since the theme Park has updated their social media sites daily. Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are owned by the same company, meaning both Parks can release their updated ride closure schedule together so that Guests can plan accordingly.

Per the official Tokyo Disneyland website, the following attractions will shut down for some time and reopen in the future. Here is a quick rundown of the major rides shutting down in Tokyo Disneyland, specifically:

“it’s a small world”: 9/15/23 – 10/2/23

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin: 9/19/23 – 10/27/23

Pirates of the Caribbean: 10/3/23 – 10/27/23

Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek!: 11/2/23 – 11/27/23

The Enchanted Tiki Room: Stitch Presents “Aloha E Komo Mai!”: 11/7/23 – 11/20/23

Goofy’s Paint ‘n’ Play House: 11/17/23 – 12/1/23

Splash Mountain: 11/28/23 – 12/28/23

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast: 1/9/24 – 1/25/24

Haunted Mansion: 1/9/24 – 2/6/24

Peter Pan’s Flight: 1/26/24 – 4/24/24

Pooh’s Hunny Hunt: 1/26/24 – 5/24/24

As discussed before, Tokyo DisneySea also has some attractions shutting down between now and early 2024. Here is the entire list:

Mermaid Lagoon Theater (King Triton’s Concert): 7/1/23 – TBD

Fortress Explorations: 2/1/23 – 6/30/23

Jasmine’s Flying Carpets: 6/13/23 – 8/10/23

Flounder’s Flying Fish Coaster: 8/28/23 – 10/2/23

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: 10/3/23 – 11/6/23

The Magic Lamp Theater: 11/1/23 – 2/11/23

Journey to the Center of the Earth: 11/21/23 – 12/20/23

Scuttle’s Scooters: 1/9/24 – 1/12/24

Toy Story Mania!: 1/10/24 – 4/8/24

DisneySea Electric Railway: 1/11/24 – 3/11/24

For more information on these closures, head to the official Tokyo Disneyland website for further details: Follow Inside The Magic for more news on everything Disney Parks related.