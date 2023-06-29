Major Hollywood Actor Disgusted by Racial Comments, Will No Longer Consider ‘007’ Role

Prominent Hollywood actor Idris Elba is no longer considering the role of 007 as he’s been disgusted by all the racial comments made towards him after it was rumored he’d be playing the part.

Hollywood Is on the Hunt for a New James Bond

After the significant success of the hit James Bond movie No Time to Die (2021), Daniel Craig announced he would retire from the role as he’s been 007 since 2008, marking 13 years of playing the iconic character on the silver screen. The rumor is that legendary Hollywood director Denis Villeneuve, director of huge films like Dune (2021), Arrival (2016), and Bladerunner 2049 (2017). But that is pure speculation as a director has yet to be announced for the next film in the James Bond franchise. After the announcement of Daniel Craig leaving the role, the internet blew up in speculation as to who could play the role of this beloved character, and many names were thrown into the hat of fan casting.

Who Could Play the Role of James Bond in the New Film?

According to Independent.com, there are currently 14 actors listed who are rumored to be cast as James Bond. Let’s take a look at the list:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Tom Hardy

Cillian Murphy

Rege-Jean Page

James Norton

Sam Heughan

Aidan Turner

Tom Hiddleston

Richard Madden

Jamie Bell

Jack Lowden

Michael Fassbender

Idris Elba

Henry Cavill

Out of the list mentioned above, only two are people of color; Rege-Jean Page and Idris Elba. Of those two prominent and respected actors, only one is currently a household name – Idris Elba. If you don’t know who that is, think of films like Marvel’s Thor (2011), where he played the role of Heimdall, the gatekeeper and protector of Asgard. Elba also played the role of Captain Janek in 2012’s Prometheus. He also played Luther, a brilliant but emotionally impulsive detective, in the hit television series Luther (2010). In a recent interview on Wondery, the beloved actor opens up about what happened when rumors began circulating about his potential casting as oo7.

Idris Elba Opens Up About Racist Comments and How the Internet Ruined His Desire to Play James Bond

In a podcast recently, Hollywood actor Idris Elba opened up about how the internet ruined his desire to play the pivotal role of James Bond after tons of racial comments were made towards him once the rumor came out that he could be playing 007 in the forthcoming James Bond movie. According to the Wondery podcast, Idris Elba said the following:

Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting & off-putting; it became about race. It became about nonsense, and I got the brunt of it. – Idris Elba

Historically, the role of James Bond has always gone to a white male hailing from places like the United Kingdom. After all, part 007 was created in the UK and has since been played by an actor who fits the bill. But Idris Elba is a British actor and would fit the bill perfectly, according to multiple sources, including Tom Hanks, who advocated for him to get the role back in May. But it would appear that Elba has been turned off and away from playing the part thanks to the internet racist trolls living in the stone age. But time will tell whether or not the world will ever see a Black James Bond. With how Hollywood is going, that timing could be sooner rather than later.

What are your thoughts on Idris Elba playing the role of 007?