Disney World Considering ‘Nuclear Option’ for Park Expansion

A Disney World expansion is coming to Magic Kingdom, and one respected industry insider says that all options should be considered, even a ‘nuclear option’ that would involve the removal of history from the days of Walt Disney himself.

It’s no surprise that WDW has increased its pricing on virtually everything over the last few years, including its tickets. CEO Bob Iger has promised to invest an estimated $17 billion alone on expansions and creating a better theme Parks experience overall for Disney Guests. Even the recent earnings reports from the Walt Disney Company have Disney raking in billions of dollars from their Parks, even though they are still losing money from said Parks and their box office films. But even with Disney losing billions of dollars, they still have billions more to spend.

But there needs to be an understanding between revenue and Guest experience. During the global COVID-19 pandemic, Disney decided only to let in a certain amount of people when they reopened in hopes of avoiding overcrowding and, most of all, disappointing its Guests by providing a horrible experience for them during their vacation in Orlando. Then, after the pandemic was over, Disney decided to raise its pricing for busy days to limit capacity throughout their WDW Parks. But even then, degree at places like Magic Kingdom is still high, sometimes too much.

So what is WDW to do during these trying times? Continue elevating theme Park pricing to get people out of the Parks during their busy season. Disney already sees a decline in their fanbase due to the alleged “woke” mentality injected throughout its Parks and streaming platform, drawing away families and fans of the company. Raising the ticket pricing will not guarantee a better overall Guest experience. The only option that makes the most sense is to expand their Parks. According to Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro, that’s exactly what the Disney Park plans to do in Orlando.

Less Theme Park Ticket Raising, More Attractions Around Each Park

So here lies the question; how will Disney look to expand their Parks? Some might say that getting rid of the old, classic attractions might be the route to go as many of those rides. But then you’d anger the fanbase, as most of those iconic rides are classics and are beloved by generations of individuals. I don’t think Disney wants another Splash Mountain debacle. New attractions are the way to go – but where can Disney put them? The Parks barely have any room for Guests as it is. No matter the solution, something has to go, and according to a Disney reporter, Disney will have to go towards the ‘nuclear option’ of being radical but practical in deciding how the expansions could work for a better overall Guest experience in places like Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and the others. Here’s how this can go.

Expansion Equals Historical Removal of These Attractions

Theme Park Insider’s Robert Niles is a respected Disney reporter with an impeccable resume. The man knows Disney and has some exciting and appealing opinions on how a Disney World expansion could work at one of their theme Parks in Orlando. To mention Josh D’Amaro again, Niles talks about the land behind Big Thunder Moutain Railroad, in which D’Amaro spoke out at the D23 expo.

Big Thunder Mountain is surrounded by its queue to the south, the Walt Disney World Railroad tracks to its west, and the Rivers of America to the north and east, There is some available space north of the Rivers, but how would guests access that? There’s no space for them to walk around Thunder on the right, and backstage facilities, including Thunder’s roundhouse, push up against the coaster on the left. – Robert Niles, Theme Park Insider

According to Niles, that portion of land would not work in expanding the Park to add new attractions. But there is a way that Disney World could make this work. Niles continues to mention the following:

There is an obvious potential solution here, and if you know me from reading my work for any length of time, you will know that this long has been my nightmare. But sources have told me that is Walt Disney Imagineering is actively considering it now. Disney could fill in the Rivers of America. – Robert Niles, Theme Park Insider

Rivers of America – Magic Kingdom – Walt Disney World Resort

Rivers of America is an old and classic attraction that opened around the same time as the Magic Kingdom. It is an artificial river found within Frontierland and was built similarly to its counterpart at Disneyland Resort, which opened in 1955. At Magic Kingdom in Orlando, it surrounds Tom Sawyer Island, which can be reached by rafts traveling from the Frontierland mainland. Other water-based vehicles take Guests around the various sites, including a Native American tribe, a burning cabin, and many audio-animatronics wildlife. In 2023, the area was used for the wildly popular Fantasmic! Show in, which happens at night and includes an entertaining and breathtaking experience. But aside from all that, the site is not used for much else, which Niles mentions above.

Disney Doesn’t Pay Homage to Its Retired Attractions

For those unaware, Disney did fill in a lagoon used for the old and retired attraction 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Submarine Voyage, which shut down in 1994 after being open for over 20 years. The rides within Rivers of America date back to the days of Walt Disney. Removing these rides and experiences would mean removing history from Magic Kingdom, which dates back to the man himself, Mr. Disney. Disney has a history of eliminating famous and beloved attractions without paying any respect or homage to them. Splash Mountain is being rethemed to the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will open in 2024. Many Disney fans of the legendary Splash Mountain ride were upset and angry at Disney. But more so because the ride was closing. Still, Disney removed any remnants of the attraction due to alleged racial undertones, although that is debatable to many people. Even the other rides Disney World has retired are nowhere to be seen around any of the Parks.

On the other hand, Universal Orlando Resort does a beautiful job paying respect to its retired attractions through merchandise, easter eggs on different rides, and even bringing them back in certain forms during special holidays or events. Niles has expressed his desire for Disney not to get rid of Tom Swayer Island because it’s an icon and has been around since the early days of WDW and Walt Disney. There’s too much history. A Disney World expansion is heavily being considered. It will look to fill the Rivers of America and replace all these iconic attractions and destinations with new and more modern rides for Guests to enjoy and allow the Park to breathe. As Niles continues with his statements on this Disney World expansion, he has this to say:

This is the nuclear option for Magic Kingdom development — one that would require the reimagining of nearly half of the world’s most popular theme park. But the nuclear option might be the only option remaining for Imagineers as they consider how to expand Disney Parks’ largest crown jewel. – Robert Niles, Theme Park Insider

This option might be the only logical option that Disney would have in expanding the Park and making room for more attractions and experiences. But that would mean the end of some of the final remaining things that were part of Walt’s vision of Magic Kingdom all those years ago. Places like Disneyland Paris or the Disney Park in Hong Kong will likely receive expansions in the coming years.

Time will tell whether or not Disney Imagineers decide to go this route. If they were, it would be considered a nuclear option as history would be erased forever, changing the layout and landscaping of one of those beloved theme Parks worldwide.

How would you feel about Disney Imagineers filling the Rivers of America to allow a new Disney World expansion to rise out of the waters?