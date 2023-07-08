Emilia Clarke’s MCU Role Follows a Bizarre, Disturbing MCU Trend

Emilia Clarke joins the MCU in Secret Invasion, but sadly her character follows a new disturbing trend that doesn’t bode well for fans.

Secret Invasion is Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, and it’s all about the Skrulls. First introduced in Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel (2018), Skrulls are an alien race hidden on Earth. They were promised a new home by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, but that won’t be happening.

Instead, the series has a bigger focus on Nick Fury and Danvers forgetting their promises and paying the ultimate price. Skrulls, who want a home, has decided that Earth is up for the taking, and one of those characters is none other than Emilia Clarke’s G’iah.

As the daughter of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), G’iah has an interesting role in the series. She switched sides to join Gravik’s Rebellion and left her father behind until she learned that Gravik killed her mother. That leads her to become a double agent, and episode 3 leads to a shocking change of events. Gravik shoots G’iah and leaves her to die, and fans are not happy but point out that Marvel has released dozens of extra clips, including more scenes with Emilia Clarke proving that G’iah is probably alive:

She’s not dead. The trailer showed moments we haven’t seen yet. It’ll most likely be revealed, she took the shot that makes her a Super Skrull. There’s a reason why they showed us Gravik getting stabbed and healing.

Even if Emilia Clarke is alive and is a Super Skrull, Secret Invasion has made a weird focus on having female characters be killed off. So far, all major characters in the series, Maria Hill and G’iah, have been shot onscreen. Other characters haven’t faced the same fate, and it’s happening before the series gives these characters enough time to shine. While the series has spent considerable time with G’iah, fans haven’t gotten to know her character well, even if she is one of the major characters in the series.

The series has shockingly kept this trend up, and it wouldn’t be surprising if more female characters like Olivia Coleman’s character end up dying in the same way, leaving fans unhappy with why all female characters have to die before they can be fully developed.

Do you think Marvel Studios actually killed G’iah in Secret Invasion? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!