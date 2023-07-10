Brie Larson Can’t Keep ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Secrets Any Longer

In an unusually Tom Holland-esque move, it looks like The Marvels (2023) star Brie Larson is barely managing to avoid spoiling her upcoming collaboration with Marvel Studios, hinting at an action-packed sequel that might have some major ramifications for the MCU.

We’re mere months away from the release of The Marvels, which will see Brie Larson reprising her role as Carol Danvers in the eagerly-awaited sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel. This time, she’ll be joined by Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan (AKA Ms. Marvel) and WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau (AKA Photon), after the trio finds their powers have been inexplicably mixed-up.

While trying to unveil the secret behind their interconnected abilities, Carol, Kamala, and Monica will find themselves shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe, all while going up against a dangerous new threat: Dar-Benn, a Skrull warrior played by Zawe Ashton. The trio will have to team up in order to stomp out this new villain in a dimension-bending, galaxy-hopping adventure of cosmic proportions.

Check out the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels below:

So far, it looks like we’re in for a good time at the movies with The Marvels. And perhaps no one is as excited for the upcoming crossover flick than Brie Larson herself, who admitted that she’s having a hard time keeping the sequel’s secrets.

Speaking with host Angelique Roche at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, the Captain Marvel actress joked around about what she could reveal about the movie, while managing to avoid spoilers. Larson only confirmed “that it is a film,” adding that she can’t wait for the movie to hit theaters:

Larson: I sure can tell you that it is a film, and I can tell you that those people that you’ve seen, that you talked about, they’re in it. And it will come out. Roche: This year. Larson: Yes, thank goodness, because I can’t keep these secrets any longer, people. We’ve got to get this movie out.

As fans of the franchise know, The Marvels was pushed back by several months, meaning audiences are more than ready to finally see the film. Further more, Larson expressed she would “hate to spoil any of it” before the superhero flick flies into theater this November, which makes sense considering just how long viewers have waited for its release:

Roche: It’s gonna be in theaters. Larson: It sure will be in theaters, and I would just hate to spoil any of it. You know, it would just be so wrong.

Larson’s comments point to The Marvels not being a one-off story, as is the case with most Phase Five releases. With the franchise steadily continuing to expand its Multiverse Saga, this movie has a chance to be one of Marvel Studios’ biggest in terms of tying together various parts of the MCU.

And considering that The Marvels is rumored to be one of the most important stories in the lead-up to 2026’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the spoilers that Larson spoke of will surely be crucial to the future of the MCU.

Are you excited for The Marvels? Will you be catching it in theaters? Let us know in the comments below.