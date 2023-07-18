Marvel Abandons Original Cast, Will Blow Up Avengers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is far different these days, which has everything to do with the Multiverse and the ability to have more characters involved in any given show or film. Including more heroes could also lead to new teams forming, which could be the case for the Avengers, as Marvel will reportedly blow up the entire team, abandoning most of the original cast.

To be fair, most of the original cast of the team has moved on already. Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans were the first to abandon their roles as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Steve Rogers/Captain America. Well, both have died in the MCU. Rogers might not be, but he was an old man in Avengers: Endgame, so it stands to reason that he has since passed on.

Scarlet Johansson has also retired from Marvel, and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow also gave her life for the betterment of society in Avengers: Endgame.

That leaves Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch could also be considered an original member, but she also technically died at the end of Doctor Strange 2.

Speaking of Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch is technically an Avenger too, but his magical threats always seem to keep him busy as well.

We are unsure if Hemsworth ever plans to return to Marvel, and with Thor: Love and Thunder bombing with fans, he might want to be taking a huge break from the role. Mark Ruffalo might finally be given his own World War Hulk story now that the character’s rights have reverted to Marvel. Should that happen, it could mean the character will be off-world when events kick off in Phase 5.

Jeremy Renner has been recovering from his tragic snowplow accident, so it stands to reason he might not be in shape to return as Hawkeye. Also, Ruffalo and Renner appeared in shows indicating the torch being passed on. She-Hulk could theoretically step in as the new Hulk of the MCU, along with Kate Bishop taking over as Hawkeye.

A new report has also indicated that Marvel is moving forward with new captains for the Avengers, which suggests that the cast we all grew up with is now a relic of the past MCU movies.

New Avengers Team Will Reportedly be Led by Shuri, Sam Wilson, and Shang-Chi

Captain America, Shuri and Shang-Chi will be the leaders of the new team of the Avengers in #AvengersTheKangDynasty #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/nYj81fFqdv — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) July 18, 2023

It is not shocking that these three will be placed as leaders of the new Avengers team. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) was indoctrinated as Captain America during the events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Now, he is getting his shot at his first solo movie, as Captain America: Brave New World is set for release soon.

Shuri (Letitia Wright) officially took over as Black Panther when Chadwick Boseman passed away, and his T’Challa character was given a proper send-off in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Shuri is one of the most intelligent characters in Marvel, and that was proven when she would constantly one-up the smarts of Tony Stark. Her inclusion as a leader makes perfect sense.

This leaves Shangi-Chi (Simu Liu). Shang-Chi is arguably one of the strongest heroes in Marvel’s continuity, and the character being named as a leader of the Avengers makes sense, as it matches up to Liu’s most recent comments. The actor revealed that Shang-Chi 2 will arrive after Avengers. He did not specify if that would be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Liu also stated that he is confident that Shang-Chi will be in The Kang Dynasty, and his character appearance in the film and the above report match up completely.

Shang-Chi could reportedly be a major player for the Avengers, then head off into his own solo adventure once again, which can then set up more storylines for the conclusion of Avengers: Secret Wars.

There are many new characters that Marvel has to work with, including Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, Cassie Lang, Wiccan, and Speed—who might make up the Young Avengers. We could see two new Avengers teams combining to fight Kang or Doctor Doom in Secret Wars.

Secret Wars is meant to bring multiple iterations of every character into a massive Multiversal battle so that we might see the return of many past Marvel heroes. Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. could also make an appearance. But for now, the MCU is going in a new direction for its Avengers team, which is not a terrible idea.

What do you think of the newly reported Avengers team? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!