Kevin Feige Might Scrap ‘Avengers 5’ if Jonathan Majors Is Found Guilty

Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) might be in trouble with Marvel Studios having an awful decision ahead of them with Jonathan Majors and deciding who will be Kang the Conqueror.

Kevin Feige changed the MCU for one man. Jonathan Majors. After seeing Majors star as Kang in Loki and his acting in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Feige changed his plans for Kang the Conqueror and made him the big villain of the Multiverse Saga. This revision changed the trajectory point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans were beyond excited when it was first announced.

Two Avengers movies were on the way, with several super hero movies that were exciting and what fans wanted. Last year at San Diego Comic-Con, Feige managed to turn the MCU around, and fans were thrilled to know what was coming finally. Now, the MCU faces one problem that could cause Feige to revise the MCU again.

Avengers: Kang Dynasty is only possible with the time-traveling warlord, Kang. Without him, the movie is impossible, and while fans might believe anyone can star as Kang the Conqueror, Marvel is locked in with Jonathan Majors. Why? Because the SAG-AFTRA strike prohibits the studio from finding other suitable actors, which could jeopardize the MCU since Majors is facing some serious legal trouble.

The actor allegedly beat up his partner and called the police for her. His lawyer and defense team claim Majors is innocent, with sufficient evidence to prove it. The District Attorney’s office has several people claiming to be victims of past offenses with the actor, leaving Majors in a rough spot. His court trial will decide whether or not he stays with the MCU.

If he is guilty, Marvel is in huge trouble because they can’t keep the actor for the role but can’t replace the actor. With both sides of the strike at a standstill, it could be months before a deal, and Marvel Studios will have lost valuable time to find a replacement. Each MCU movie requires some prep time before a movie starts filming, and Avengers 5 was gearing up to film at the start of next year, leaving very little room for Marvel to search for a replacement before they had to film.

Avengers 5 could be delayed, but the MCU hinges on a tight release schedule that already has faced delay after delay. There are only so many times Marvel can delay a project before fans are tired of waiting for the movie or project to release.

