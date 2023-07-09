Marvel Reportedly Abandons Josh Brolin In New MCU Movie

Marvel Studios has big plans for Deadpool 3, and apparently, Cable isn’t a part of those plans.

Even though Cable (Josh Brolin) appeared in Deadpool 2 (2018) as the time-traveling mercenary, Brolin couldn’t join for a fun adventure across the Multiverse. Now, Deadpool is going to travel across the Multiverse with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Over the past couple of weeks, reports for the movie have been rampant, with the movie being considered the new Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2021) due to how the movie will reportedly connect to Earth-838 and bring in a lot of X-Men characters.

Brolin of course, didn’t just star as Cable. He was Thanos, the Mad Titan. As the main villain of the Infinity Saga, it makes sense why Disney may have prevented Josh Brolin from returning to Deadpool 3, but that didn’t mean that Cable isn’t going to help Wade Wilson save the day. Apparently, Deadpool will be using Cable’s time machine, and that’s how the hero will be traveling around:

Josh Brolin will not be returning as Cable in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. However his time machine will have a big role in throughout the film. https://twitter.com/XMenUpdate/status/1677430883941335041

Other reports shares that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will affect the movie with the TVA trying to stop Deadpool, which makes sense since someone like Deadpool is quite dangerous running loose into the Multiverse.

Knowing Marvel, the TVA will probably strand Deadpool and Wolverine on Earth-838, where the heroes will reportedly meet what’s left of the Illuminati and deal with Magneto. Other characters like Jennifer Garner’s Elektra and Ben Affleck’s Daredevil might also appear, but Deadpool 3 still hasn’t made it clear what the movie’s conflict will be.

Is Deadpool running away because his universe is destroyed by Kang the Conqueror? What brought him out of his home universe, and why doesn’t he appear in other universes? These questions will hopefully be answered in the movie because while it’s fun exploring the Multiverse and doing crazy action scenes, it’s good knowing what’s at stake.

