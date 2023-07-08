Elizabeth Olsen Wants What All Marvel Fans Want

Elizabeth Olsen has been playing both sides regarding her time in the MCU. Though the character seemingly died at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), we all know that she would likely live on. However, she has also explained that her time at Marvel might be over. That was until recently when she revealed the big element she wants to see happen in the MCU.

We imagine that Olsen might be a little upset that her Scarlet Witch character was turned into a villain, though that is an easy fix we imagine Marvel could make to bring her back into the fold. Olsen stated she would like her character to go through some redemption, which has already happened. Though she became transfixed by the Dark Hold and attaining powers to be with her fake children, she destroyed herself for the betterment of humanity.

Still, Olsen has seen her character run the gamut of emotions and backstories. Initially, she was an understood hero, then joined the Avengers and fell in love with Vision. However, her obsession with Westview and a “perfect” life made her a rampaging psychopath. Even after all that, there is one path the character has not walked yet. This path could be the deciding factor in her return to Marvel, and the one path fans have been begging to see in the MCU.

Elizabeth Olsen attended the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, where she revealed the one path she wants to see appear in future Marvel films: Mutants.

Elizabeth Olsen Wants Marvel to Explore the X-Men

Elizabeth Olsen discusses what she wants to change with the #ScarletWitch in the MCU! “I just really wanna figure out the whole mutant thing. […] I would love to explore [X-Men] so much.” pic.twitter.com/FCcSMqt2VD — Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) July 8, 2023

During a Q&A panel sit down, Elizabeth Olsen revealed her feelings about mutants and how they have been mostly ignored throughout Marvel properties. Though Namor and Ms. Marvel were the first mutants introduced in the MCU, there are the core members like the X-Men who have not yet made their presence known. This has certainly been confusing for fans and Olsen, as she stated:

“”Oh gosh, I just want to figure out the whole Mutant thing. Like, that’s really…and none of us can do anything about it. Like, we can’t do anything about it. We’re not X-Men, but gosh. I just would love to explore that so much. I think, X-Men was definitely my first experience with superhero-type films.”

For those who may not know it, Scarlet Witch is a mutant. She has been so in the comics for decades, but Marvel altered her origin to make her a “witch” like Dr. Strange is a “wizard.” They are magic users, but everyone wondered why Wanda Maximoff was not her comic-accurate mutant self.

Even stranger is WandaVision was loosely based on the House of M comics story, which also introduced her two sons: Billy Kaplan and Tommy Shepherd. These characters existed in the comics and were mutants known as Wiccan and Speed. They were shown in their comic-accurate costumes during the Halloween episode of WandaVision.

Initially, Mephisto was the chief villain of House of M, and his soul was used to create both characters. Though it gets confusing at times, Billy and Tommy are essentially the children of Wanda and Vision. That was also the case in the WandaVision series, though they decided to make the children nonexistent.

Simply put, the series was the perfect time that Marvel could have retconned Wanda’s backstory to include that she is a mutant, along with her two sons. That wasn’t the case, but it appears Elizabeth Olsen would have preferred that, which is a feeling shared by most Marvel fans.

There are rumors that Deadpool 3 is planning to bring back many of the mutants from past films, mainly the ones in the old Fox X-Men properties, but we are unsure if that will be just for some fun. Though the Scarlet Witch killed him, Professor Xavier did return to the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Again, it could have just been a nod to the mutants without the MCU fully diving into their existence.

Hugh Jackman is also returning as Wolverine, so the MCU is gearing towards finally including the X-Men in its plans. We have no idea what the future holds with an MCU X-Men film, but its inclusion could be why Elizabeth Olsen wants to return to the franchise. She wants what we all want.

