Another Avenger Down, Elizabeth Olsen Hints at Being Done with Marvel

There seems to be a changing of the guard, as many of the original Avengers actors are slowly starting to work their way out of the MCU completely. The first two to go were Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., who said goodbye to their characters at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Now, it appears that Elizabeth Olsen is hinting at the same.

Olsen has spent ten years portraying Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and has grown into one of the most beloved characters in her tenure. However, the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) took the character and changed her completely. Where she was mostly a good character through her appearances, she became a villain, mercilessly slaughtering the Illuminati, who stood in her way of acquiring the powers of America Chavez.

At the end of the Marvel film, Scarlet Witch all but redeemed herself by burying herself below rubble where the Dark Hold was found. Though we understand that most characters aren’t gone unless it’s 100% established, it could have signaled the end for Olsen.

The actress has certainly hinted at that fact, as she revealed the possibility of her future in the MCU during an event by Variety.

Elizabeth Olsen Says “No” to Missing Her Marvel Role

Elizabeth Olsen was speaking to Meghann Fahy at the Variety Actors on Actors event when she was asked about her Marvel future. Olsen was quite candid about her response to returning to the world of superheroes. Fahy asked her bluntly if she missed playing Wanda.

According to Olsen, “No, I don’t. I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I’ve loved it. And I think the reason why l am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do.”

Olsen also indicated that it could have been WandaVision that allowed her the “really surprising opportunity” to do something different with Wanda. That opportunity might have been what she was seeking to allow herself to move past being in Marvel.

“I think ‘WandaVision’ was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters, so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all,” she added.

WandaVision began the change in Wanda as she became obsessed with creating a life where she had children. Those children were her fake sons, Billy Kaplan and Tommy Shepherd. In the comics and the House of M storyline, which heavily inspired WandaVision, these sons become real and take on the superhero monikers of Wiccan and Speed. They were never introduced as such but wore their comic-accurate costumes during the Halloween episode of the series.

This obsession also led to Wanda becoming a villain in Doctor Strange 2, as she needed to find a way to live in a reality where her sons were real.

The only way it would make sense for Marvel to bring back Wanda would be to redeem her somehow, which Elizabeth Olsen discussed back in March of this year. The character must be portrayed as a hero again, though we are unsure if Marvel plans that.

Scarlet Witch could be recast, allowing another actress to embody the role through some sort of magic property that could easily be explained. Though fans would welcome Elizabeth Olsen back, we understand if she would want to allow her portrayal to remain as is.

Do you think Elizabeth Olsen will leave Marvel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!