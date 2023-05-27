Elizabeth Olsen Shades Marvel, Speaks Out Against Studio’s Multi-Movie Contracts

Marvel veteran Elizabeth Olsen is letting her feelings known when it comes to the superhero studio’s controversial tendency to sign actors to multi-movie contracts, warning future stars to “just take one” when it comes to joining the MCU fold.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch has been an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the better part of a decade, having first appeared in a post-credits scene for Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

Since then, she’s starred in three Avengers team-up projects, as well as her own critically-acclaimed Disney+ solo series, WandaVision.

More recently, Wanda went full-on antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), where, in a desperate attempt to find her lost children, she went up against her former ally, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the Multiverse-traveling America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), before being defeated once and for all—or so we think.

Appearing in a recent interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Olsen opened up about her MCU career, where she was asked what her answer is when actors approach her to learn about what it’s like joining the Marvel fold.

Olsen’s response raised eyebrows from fans with her vague, to-the-point response: “Just give them one.” So what does she mean?

To clarify, Olsen confirmed she meant that actors should only sign on for one project when they first join the MCU—something that goes against Disney’s typical business model. Considering the studio is placing more and more emphasis on the ever-expanding Multiverse, they’d much rather lock up an actor long-term for multiple projects as they continue to establish the timeline.

Still, it seems like Olsen is advising actors to do the opposite, and only sign on for one movie or Disney+ TV show at a time to make sure they enjoy playing the character before committing long-term. As an added bonus, the actress explained that performers can have more “creative input” regarding that character over time, as their arcs, decisions, and ultimate fates won’t be set in stone:

I think that way you have more control over… if you, let’s say, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, this is the most fun I’ve ever had, and I love this character so much, I want to do it again,’ you now have more creative control for the next one. Don’t tell [David] Galluzzi that. [He’s] business affairs at Marvel.

Olsen undoubtedly has some good points, especially considering the studio has come under fire in recent years due to their multi-movie contracts, which all but trap actors into playing the same role for several years. And with someone as seasoned in the superhero space as Olsen, her advice definitely has some legitimacy to it.

For now, Olsen is enjoying pursuing new projects, and seems content to leave her superhero costume and magical powers behind for the time being. However, it’s likely that she could reprise her role as the Scarlet Witch again for future MCU projects down the line—just know that she won’t be locked in for a 10-movie deal.

