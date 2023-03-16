Marvel Writer Renews Contract…Then Launches His Own Company

As if being a writer at Marvel wouldn’t keep him busy enough…

Marvel Studios, like many other studios, tends to find writers and showrunners they like and stick with them. Jon Favreau has been with them since the beginning, Jeff Loveness, writer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), is currently working on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025), and this particular writer who is slated for the Avengers: Secret Wars (2026), which, one would imagine would take up a lot of time…not all that much apparently.

Writing for movies is one thing. Generally speaking, one page of the screenplay will take up about one minute of screen time, give or take. This means that any screenwriter writing for Marvel generally has to write upwards of 120-200 pages depending on the length of the film! That being said, once it’s done, it’s done, and a screenwriter can then move on to other projects. Not so with series.

Marvel only recently entered the world of streaming series on Disney+. Following successful shows like Daredevil and The Defenders, the series on Disney+ are more short-form, more focused, and more solidly entangled with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That, in and of itself, creates some complication: writers for these series have an entire catalog of movies, backstories, and character development that they not only have to be familiar with but build upon in order to set up the next project.

Michael Waldron has been able to do just that. Waldron served as executive producer and writer for the Loki series on Disney+ but also wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and is scheduled to write Avengers: Secret Wars, which, although it is planned to be released in three years, already has fans buzzing. One would think that projects like these and others that he is certainly working on would be enough to keep him busy!

According to a report from Deadline, this isn’t the case! The article that Waldron, fresh off renewing his Marvel contract, has just started his own TV production company called Anomaly Pictures with his producing partner and friend, Adam Fasullo, with the mantra “What if this was good?” While certainly an exciting prospect for Waldron and Fasullo, what implications does it have for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Avengers: Secret Wars has the potential to be one of the most important films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige himself has stated his ambitions for the project in bringing back as many familiar faces as possible. Bob Iger has even stated that the future of Marvel will rest on the new Avengers. Hopefully, either Waldron isn’t distracted by this new company, and can focus on writing a quality film, or, Marvel will find someone else to pen the project.

