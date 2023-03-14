This Marvel actor seems to have forgotten his own role — in a Marvel movie, no less.

It seems that Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies are truly starting to blur together — for industry professionals and actors even — which is maybe not fantastic news for The Walt Disney Company.

While doing promotions for his recurring role as The Bowery King opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023), the Marvel actor sat down with Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com and made a comment that many are (ironically) not going to let him forget.

What was the Marvel actor’s forgotten role in the MCU?

The Marvel actor in question, Laurence Fishburne AKA Larry Fishburne, has a penchant for starring in neo-noir and action films like The Matrix franchise, 1990’s King of New York, and the John Wick series of movies. The American actor in fact starred in Marvel Studios’ 2018 MCU entry, Ant-Man 2 AKA Ant-Man and the Wasp as Bill Foster, the brilliant biochemist, former SHIELD scientist, and former Hank Pym collaborator. Fishburne’s Dr. Foster was the savior and guardian of Quantum Realm-energy-infused Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), an antagonist of the second Ant-Man film.

In fact, the latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Five by director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is the direct sequel to Fishburne’s 2018, and though not directly involving Fishburne’s Bill Foster, greatly expanded the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. It put current Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), along with partner Hope van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), original Ant-Man and mentor Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), wife and original Wasp, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) against the terrifying Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in the equally terrifying Quantum Realm.

Perhaps Fishburne has forgotten his role in the Ant-Man franchise, but seeing as the Marvel Comics have Bill Foster as Ant-Man’s Giant-Man or Goliath, perhaps there’s room for him in the ever-growing Multiverse — especially seeing as his ward is likely going to take center stage in an upcoming Marvel project — with Bill Foster taking her and going on the run.

Why Marvel actor Laurence Fishburne wants to join the MCU

When asked about what he geeks out about the most, and what franchise he’s excited for and partial to, The Matrix‘s (1999) Morpheus, Laurence Fishburne did not hold back. He definitively pledged allegiance to Marvel Studios, and also appeared to almost forget that he is himself a Marvel actor. He states that “as much as [he] would love to be in it”, he is content to merely remain “a fan”:

I’m an MCU guy, man, I love the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And as much as I would love to be in it… I’m happy being a fan, and waiting for whatever’s coming. Like I just heard, I was in Atlanta, I heard they’re getting ready to do another Captain America. Yes! Bring it!

Going viral with nearly 15K likes at the time of writing, Nicholas Pascar tweets in response to the clip of Fishburne talking to ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero:

“As much as I would love to be in it” my guy you ARE in it 😭😭😭

“As much as I would love to be in it” my guy you ARE in it 😭😭😭 https://t.co/IqX6t3WeWt — Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) March 13, 2023

Mike Carolla adds jokingly:

Movie was so forgettable that he forgot he was in it 😂

Movie was so forgettable that he forgot he was in it 😂 — Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) March 13, 2023

Okay, we’ll give him some benefit of the doubt — perhaps when Fishburne says “as much as [he] would love to be in it… [he’s] happy being a fan”, he’s referring to the fact that he isn’t ready to take on more Marvel roles. However it does sound a bit odd, considering he’s clearly an avid fan of the franchise, and sounds so excited for future MCU content, ironically stating that he would “love” to joint the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s not too late for Kevin Feige to give him another call, and give him the chance to join Marvel… once again.

What do you think about Laurence Fishburne "forgetting" about his Marvel role?