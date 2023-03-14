Marvel Learns Lesson From Phase Four – New Report Alleges Greater Cohesiveness Moving Forward

Could Marvel be feeling the pressure?

There was no shortage of things that fans could complain about in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In many projects, the scripts and stories suffered, the digital effects were shaky, and the films and movies often felt aimless. One of the largest complaints fans had, however, was that, as opposed to Phases One through Three, nothing really felt connected. With DC gunning for the top slot of the superhero genre, could Marvel be stepping up their game again?

This certainly isn’t to say that there weren’t strong entries in Phase Four, far from it. Some great entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe were introduced in Phase Four, including two outstanding movies: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which was one of the most amazing and ambitious crossovers in Marvel history, which, considering Avengers: Endgame (2019) is saying a lot, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), a stirring tribute to Chadwick Boseman, and one of the most successful Marvel films at the award shows.

Phase Four also ushered in the Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming series on Disney+. Audiences were met with well-thought-out, well-executed series like Wandavision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, which not only starred actors and actresses from the films but also served as a sort of waystation between feature film entries in the Marve Cinematic Universe, advancing the plot, allowing for character growth, and informing fans on where the heroes were, and what they were up to.

Still, with few exceptions, despite the quality of each entry, they all felt disconnected. As opposed to earlier phases, with either the gathering of The Avengers or the looming threat of Thanos (Josh Brolin), there was nothing tying these disparate storylines together. If this latest rumor is to be believed, Marvel may have learned their lesson if Phase Four and plans to connect these storylines a bit better in Phase Five. How are they going to do that? With a very busy Jonathan Majors, of course.

The rumor reported by The Direct alleges that a variant of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will be appearing to cause more trouble in a second season of the Disney+/Marvel series Moon Knight. While this is a rumor, and as The Direct states, should be treated as such, it wouldn’t be out of the question. Fans have already seen a variant that would fit well within the mythology and world of Moon Knight during the final moments of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

The variant in question was dressed like a pharaoh and, in the canon of Marvel Comics, held that title and more. Rama Tut was a variant of Kang who traveled back in time to ancient Egypt and installed himself as pharaoh and diety over the people, obliging them to forget the ancient gods. During his time there, Rama Tut would come into contact with other Marvel Ancient Egyptian heavy hitters, Apocalypse, and notably, Konshu, who fans will remember plays a key role in Moon Knight.

Could the next season of Moon Knight see Oscar Isaac’s hero going up against The Conqueror himself? A conflict like that would definitely make the new Marvel Cinematic Universe much more cohesive and teases the possibility of the entire Council of Kangs, as seen in Quantumania, spreading out over the Multiverse to wreak havoc on Marvel heroes wherever and whenever they might be.

What do you think about another Rama Tut appearance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!