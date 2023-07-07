Beloved MCU Actress Confirms Her Character Isn’t Actually Dead

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion.

Well, that was quick! It looks like one fan-favorite Marvel actress not-so-accidentally shared a big spoiler involving her Secret Invasion character, reconfirming just how quick the superhero studio is to backpedal on major character deaths.

From Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) to Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), we’ve witnessed many tear-jerking character deaths in the MCU over the years. But not all of them have stuck. For instance, beloved franchise staples like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Zoe Saldana’s Gamora have, in some capacity, been resurrected after their brutal onscreen deaths, proving that Marvel is more than happy to bend the rules to bring back certain heroes.

And it looks like the MCU’s latest show, the Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion, is no exception. From the start, the Disney+ series hasn’t shied away from killing off beloved characters like Martin Freeman’s CIA Agent Everett Ross and Cobie Smulders’ S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill, though based on the nature of the show, the former’s death remains up in the air.

Secret Invasion marks the first time Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has led a solo project in the actor’s nearly 15-year-long career with the MCU. The story follows the former S.H.I.E.L.D. Director as he returns to Earth following an S.O.S. call from his shape-shifting Skrull ally, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), amid a dangerous global conspiracy set in place by a group of radicalized Skrull refugees.

Currently, the show is over halfway through its six-episode run on Disney+, and it’s not messing around when it comes to killing off its key players. Maria Hill met her demise during the series’ premiere in a Skrull terrorist attack, while franchise newcomer Emilia Clarke’s character, G’iah, was shot in the chest by Skrull General Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) in the most recent episode, titled “Betrayed.”

This came as a massive surprise to viewers, given the Game of Thrones actress’ popularity and her somewhat limited role in the series thus far.

However, as with most things in Secret Invasion, not everything is as it seems. According to an official clip from Marvel Studio’s social media, it looks like Clarke’s G’iah might not have succumbed to Gravik’s bullet after all.

On Twitter, Marvel shared a new video of the Secret Invasion cast reacting to the latest episode. When it cam time for Clarke to make an appearance, she looked as puzzled as the show’s audience in her remark, “That was quick.” She then raised her eyebrows and added, knowingly,”Maybe too quick.” Check out the post below:

Watch as the cast reacts to Episode Three of Marvel Studios' #SecretInvasion, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FRtyha4wzE — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 7, 2023

Based on this remark alone, it looks like we can expect to see G’iah back in action for next week’s episode, though an explanation behind how she survived Gravik’s attack has yet to be revealed. While the episode’s conclusion did imply that G’iah was indeed dead by showing her fade back to her Skrull form, a sign of a Skrull death, it’s worth noting that most fans already had reasons to believe Clarke would return.

An obvious indicator is the Secret Invasion trailer, which includes several shots of Clarke that have yet to be seen in the show. Still, it’s interesting that Marvel themselves decided to spoil this character’s fate ahead of next week’s episode instead of leaving audiences hanging. Perhaps, the new clip was a response to fan backlash, or maybe just a decision on the studio’s part to confirm G’iah’s survival, as most people had already suspected.

Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see how G’iah navigates the aftermath of her escape from Gravik and the Skrull compound, and if she’ll finally join her father’s side to help Fury squash the escalating invasion. All will hopefully be revealed when episode four arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 12.

Do you think G’iah is alive, or is this just a classic misdirection from Marvel’s social media team? Share your thoughts in the comments below.