Emilia Clark Defends Marvel, States She’s a “Real Actor”

Secret Invasion star, Emilia Clarke, recently disagreed with claims that acting in front of a green screen is not “real” acting. Clarke’s acting filmography has ranged in scope, genre, and budget since her breakout stardom over a decade ago. She has played many characters that were in visual effects heavy projects, like in roles such as, Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, Qi’ra in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story , Sarah Connor in Terminator: Genesis and now as Giah in Secret Invasion on Disney Plus. This experience galvanized her to respond to opinions that acting with a green screen devalues an actor’s performance.

The theatrically-trained actress expressed that their is a stigma that actors do not do any acting in these types of projects. Clarke offered the poignant rhetorical question: “Well, then, why are they asking all these great actors to do it, and why are they saying yes?” The actor went on to state that if “green screen acting” was not a true form of acting, then renowned thespians, like Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman would not be doing it. Clarke is current co-stars with both of the aforementioned actors, along with Ben Mendelson, Don Cheadle, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. She exclaimed that “the cast is ridiculous” and is what drew her to the role of Giah in Secret Invasion.

Then again, not all Marvel alumni is in agreement with Clarke. Thor actor, Anthony Hopkins (Odin), infamously expressed his opposition in a 2021 interview. He declared that director, Kenneth Branagh, is certain of what he wants and continued with, “They put me in armor and gave me a beard. Sit on a throne and yell a little. It’s futile to act if you’re sitting in front of a green screen.”

However, Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda) from the Black Panther films replied to Hopkins’ perspective in 2022 by emphasizing how her experience was in a stark contrast. She articulated that the throne room was there, the floor was made of red clay, the elevated position of the Dora Milaje flanked her as she entered through grand doors. She also went on to disclose that her scenes in the wilderness had trees and plants and yards and yards of water. The attention to detail added to her performance with the breathtaking environment.

Clarke finished by stating that she has become more deliberate in her acting pursuits. She desires to seek opportunities to work with filmmakers she admires above all. As for acting, she recommends a persona philosophy of living your life with sincerity because it will reflect in one’s craft.

Emilia Clarke stars in the TV series, Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney Plus that airs new episodes every Wednesday.