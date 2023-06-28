‘Secret Invasion’ Turns MCU’s Family Friendly Icon Into Nightmarish Weapon

***SPOILERS FOR SECRET INVASION EPISODE 2***

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is trying to keep the world from falling apart, but now that his enemy has a certain sample of an iconic super hero, it’s tough to imagine a world where Fury wins.

Marvel isn’t holding back punches in Secret Invasion. It’s bloody, dark, violent, and revealing that the Skrulls aren’t people you want to mess with. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Fury made a promise to the Skrulls that they would find a new home, and both heroes failed to do so. Now, Fury is dealing with the consequences as the world is slowly falling into the hands of Skrulls.

The new Disney+ series promises a large battle brewing between Fury and Gravik, the leader of the Skrull rebellion. Emilia Clarke’s character, G’iah, reveals to fans that the Skrull have been keeping samples of aliens from other worlds in hiding, and for a good reason. Skrulls can only obtain powers from creatures they have touched. They can look like anybody, but they can’t acquire their powers without physically copying them.

Fans noticed that Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy movie had a part of his body left behind in Avengers: Endgame (2019) — it couldn’t have been in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) because he turned to dust. Having a live sample of Groot means that Gravik and his Skrulls can acquire the alien’s powers, and that will be very tough to fight as one fan shared online the news about Groot:

If Gravik and his allies could steal the Avenger’s powers, no one would be able to stop them. Nick Fury is right that they shouldn’t jump the gun and allow Skrulls to enhance themselves and make the world’s greatest heroes look like criminals. It’s a dangerous game, but Marvel has one problem with this whole idea.

Groot has been advertised for such a long time as a family-friendly character. Yes, he can kill aliens and take a beating, but the hero is funny and adorable. Baby Groot was, at one point, the cutest thing in pop culture, and for a good reason. Now, a form of Groot will be violently killing people, and some fans might not be happy to see Groot’s powers being used in such a gruesome way.

After seeing people being impaled by butcher hooks and tortured, Marvel doesn’t seem to care that Secret Invasion will be showing off a more violent side to their MCU characters and worrying about being family-friendly might no longer be a concern for the company. Marvel Studios has been edging closer and closer to making more violent content for Disney+, and for some fans, this might be the final straw. Still, it won’t be the last time Marvel Studios makes something violent or less family-friendly.

Do you think Groot’s powers in Secret Invasion will be gruesome? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!