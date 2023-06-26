Aubrey Plaza Thinks Her Marvel Show Is Better Than the Others

Aubrey Plaza is about to make the big leap into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just as all working actors will someday if the Walt Disney Company has anything to say about it. The White Lotus breakout star has technically already been a part of the greater Marvel multiverse, but she will soon be joining the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, a new MCU series to stream on Disney Plus. And, if you ask star Aubrey Plaza, her upcoming Wandavision spinoff show is a cut above all the other Marvel shows that have come before it.

Of course, that is just Aubrey Plaza’s opinion, but, on the other hand, it is not like the Parks & Recreation star is particularly known for her effusive praise of anything. In a recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Plaza said that Agatha: Coven of Chaos was “the most elevated Marvel material that’s out there. So, it was cool to jump into that world with those people specifically.”

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Follows Up Wandavision

Aubrey Plaza will star in a still-unknown role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which itself is a sequel to Wandavision (2021), the first Disney Plus MCU series and the beginning of Marvel’s Phase Four. The series will star Kathryn Hahn as the eponymous Agatha Harkness, who was first introduced as the lovable nosy neighbor Agnes in the sitcom-like pocket reality created by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Turns out all the weird problems in the small town of Westview, New Jersey, had been caused by Agnes, all along.

To be fair, the people of Westview also had to deal with being mind-controlled and their reality distorted by a grief-stricken Scarlet Witch, which wasn’t completely due to Agatha. After all, she wasn’t the one who killed the Vision (Paul Bettany).

Aubrey Plaza Joined Agatha To Work With Kathryn Hahn

Aubrey Plaza also revealed she joined the Marvel Studios project specifically to work with its title character, saying she “wanted very much to work with Kathryn Hahn, I think she’s so great.” Both Agatha: Coven of Chaos and the preceding Wandavision were created by Jac Schaeffer, making the continuity between the two that much great. In addition to Hahn, Agatha will also feature a returning Debra Jo Rupp and a number of other actors who played Westview residents.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Is Aubrey Plaza’s Second Marvel Role

Before she was cast in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Aubrey Plaza starred in Legion, the FX television series created by Noah Hawley. Even in the widely-flung Marvel universe, Legion occupies a strange place; it takes place in an alternate X-Men continuity than the Fox series of movies and had a much darker, psychologically harrowing tone than most other Marvel projects. Dan Stevens portrayed lead character David Haller (son of Professor Charles Xavier), while Plaza portrayed his friend Lenny Busker. Things don’t go well for Lenny.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is scheduled to be released sometime in 2024, but does not yet have a confirmed release date. According to Aubrey Plaza, whenever it comes out, it will really stand above shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Loki, so we’ll just have to wait and see.