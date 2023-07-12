Kevin Feige Opens Up About Officially Changing MCU Timeline

SPOILERS FOR SECRET INVASION EPISODE 4 “BELOVED”

Kevin Feige opens up about the big reveal in Secret Invasion and how it changes how fans view the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Don Cheadle has been James Rhodey/War Machine since Iron Man 2 (2010). Working with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man, Rhodey has worked with Iron Man and other Avengers for the past decade. Marvel is now gearing for War Machine to finally get his own project after appearing in several other projects with Iron Man, Captain America, and the Avengers.

Armor Wars was originally going to be a Disney+ series, and Marvel has changed the series into a movie with the focus of the film going to be Rhodey handling Stark Tech and how other companies are trying to fill Stark’s shoes as the best weapon supplier.

Secret Invasion has revealed a shocking twist for fans watching Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury deal with the Skrulls. Rhodey returns for the six-episode series as the right-hand man of the president. Instead of showing up in a suit of armor, Rhodey is walking around dealing with the political side of the MCU, and after a brief conversation with Nick Fury, fans are caught off by one small detail.

Rhodey called Fury by his first name, and no one does this. How do we know? Captain Marvel (2018) revealed this detail everyone calls him Fury, not Nick, and Rhodey calls him Nick. Then we learn that Fury has a new target: someone high in command in the US government. After that bit of info was shared, fans couldn’t help but think Rhodey was a Skrull, and Episode 4 confirmed the worst. A female Skrull is impersonating Rhodey.

While talking to Marvel.com, Don Cheadle and Kevin Feige share their thoughts on this sudden MCU twist and expand on what this means for the MCU. Don Cheadle reveals that he is excited to see how Fury deals with Rhodey because the Skrull can easily ruin the hero if he isn’t careful:

“It becomes sort of a cat-and-mouse game between the two of them, about what he has on Fury and if he’s going to release information about Fury. Fury has to play it the right way while still trying to protect and save the planet.”

Marvel President Kevin Feige, on the other hand, reveals that Rhodey might be a Skrull for a while now, as the series will explain when the swap happened, and that he is excited for fans to go back and notice when Rhodey isn’t who we think he is:

. “We like the idea of fans going back and watching some of the other appearances of Rhodey and realizing that that wasn’t him.”

As of right now, it’s unclear how long Rhodey has been a Skrull, and it would be super sad if Rhodey weren’t there to fight with the Avengers in Avengers: Endgame (2019) or be there for his friend, Tony, when he died. It would also be strange if Rhodey has actually been, for the most part, a Skrull for most of the MCU, but it seems that Rhodey has been a Skrull since Captain America: Civil War (2016) due to his shocking injury, as fans might remember that Skrulls can’t really keep their disguise if poorly injured.

It’s hard to tell how this will affect War Machine’s future, but it will make any future projects with Rhodey far more interesting, knowing that the hero has some catching up to do.

How long do you think Rhodey has been a Skrull? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!