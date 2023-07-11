Disney Is Scrapping ‘X-Men’ Fox Universe From the MCU

It’s time to say goodbye to the X-Men.

Following the remarkable success of Marvel Entertainment’s Iron Man (2008) film, which not only revitalized Robert Downey Jr.’s career but also the Marvel Comics superhero franchise, the Walt Disney Company acquired Marvel Studios. More than ten years have passed since that acquisition, and under the leadership of Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has experienced substantial growth. The initial three Phases, collectively known as the Infinity Saga, concluded with tremendous popularity through Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame depicted the original six Avengers retiring in their own ways.

With the departure of the beloved character Tony Stark/Iron Man, who sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin), and Chris Evans bidding farewell to his iteration of Steve Rogers/Captain America after relinquishing the Captain America mantle — it appears that there is ample opportunity for prominent superhero teams such as the Fantastic Four and X-Men to fill the void of power.

Marvel Studios made a significant announcement not long ago regarding the highly anticipated third installment of the Deadpool film series, appropriately titled Deadpool 3. This new chapter will be incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now known as 20th Century Studios. The news was delivered by the talented actor Ryan Reynolds, known for his portrayal of Deadpool/Wade Wilson, in collaboration with his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, who is renowned for his role as Wolverine/Logan in the X-Men Universe. This announcement officially confirmed the much-awaited debut of both these superhero characters within the MCU.

Now, it appears that Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios is set on using this as a chance to eliminate the previously 20th Century Fox-owned X-Men franchise.

Marvel’s plan for the X-Men in the MCU

Recent leaks within the industry have reported that Marvel is embarking on a somewhat unconventional approach with the upcoming Deadpool installment. Rather than a predominantly standalone film, it appears that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is seizing the opportunity to incorporate it into their ambitious Multiverse project — potentially turning it into the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) for the X-Men.

According to Deadpool Updates on Twitter, new photos from the set of Deadpool 3 indicate that Marvel is literally sending 20th Century Studios and their entire franchise to the scrapheap — actively trashing the entire X-Men universe as we know it.

The images show an old, broken up stone logo of the iconic 20th Century Fox — lying trashed among a rocky wasteland:

The 20th Century Fox logo has been spotted on the set of ‘DEADPOOL 3’ 🎬

The 20th Century Fox logo has been spotted on the set of 'DEADPOOL 3' 🎬

Previously, we reported that Deadpool 3 will introduce numerous prominent X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This includes Halle Berry reprising her role as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Famke Janssen as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, and the much-adored Patrick Stewart returning as the iconic Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, along with Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto. There is even a possibility of incorporating the younger versions of Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique characters from the Fox franchise, portrayed by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.

Channing Tatum is also supposed to have finished filming for Deadpool 3. Additionally, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil (2003) star Jennifer Garner is meant to return as Elektra in the new film — and these are only the cameos and roles that have been leaked.

So what is Marvel Studios’ plan? Well, it appears that the MCU is going to have another Incursion-type event, the sort of dimension-clashing situation explored in shows like What If…? (2021) and Loki (2021) — and use it to fully scrap and rebuild the X-Men in their own image.

What do you think about the seeming decision by Marvel Studios to scrap the Fox X-Men Universe as we know it? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

More on the Deadpool movies

The Deadpool movies center around the character of Wade Wilson, a hired mercenary who discovers he has terminal cancer. Desperate to save his life, he undergoes an experimental procedure that activates a dormant mutation, resulting in constant cell regeneration. This renders Deadpool essentially immortal but also trapped in unending pain. In the movies, Wade’s late fiancée, Vanessa, is portrayed by Morena Baccarin, Weasel is portrayed by T.J. Miller, and Negasonic Teenage Warhead from the X-Men is portrayed by Brianna Hildebrand. The first Deadpool film was directed by Tim Miller, while the second film was directed by Shawn Levy, who is also set to helm Deadpool 3 under the Disney banner.