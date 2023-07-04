The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) run by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has recently undergone a significant transformation in terms of its lineup of superheroes. With the conclusion of the Infinity Saga and the apparent elimination of Thanos (Josh Brolin) as a universal menace, the culmination of Phase Three in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) marked the departure of the original Avengers team introduced in Joss Whedon’s The Avengers (2012).

In fact, Endgame made it very clear that two Marvel heavyweights were no longer returning to the MCU — Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark with his ultimate sacrifice, and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers passing on the Cap shield and entering a well-earned retirement. In the process of Steve Rogers finding his retirement, there was also the matter of finding a new Captain America to take on the mantle. He found his successor in good friend Sam Wilson/Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie, who received the iconic Vibranium shield from the now elderly hero.

Needless to say, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on a precipice — both in terms of the overarching story and in terms of maintaining its place in the cultural conversation.

The troubles plaguing Marvel Studios

In addition to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which has already persisted for several months and shows no signs of ending soon, the film industry has been significantly impacted by the looming threat of the very real SAG-AFTRA actors guild strike, which would result in a near-complete shutdown of Hollywood. Compounding these challenges, Marvel Studios is currently grappling with a major predicament involving Jonathan Majors, the actor portraying Kang the Conqueror, on whose shoulders the studio has hoisted its entire Phase Five (and Avengers 5 AKA Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) future — who is currently facing multiple sexual assault and domestic abuse allegations. Furthermore, the departure of James Gunn, the director and writer of Guardians of the Galaxy, who now serves as co-CEO of DC Studios and the associated DC Universe alongside Peter Safran, has introduced a new competition for Marvel Studios.

Marvel’s new Captain America has big opinions

During an exclusive interview with Inverse, the MCU’s brand new Captain America (and ex-Falcon) Anthony Mackie, who plays the winged superhero Sam Wilson, spoke out about the state of Hollywood, and major studios at large.

Getting “fired up” on the subject, Mackie boldly states that actors going on strike would incite a “sh*t show” behind the scenes, with the only way to move forward being “the studios [coming] to the bargaining table with a fair deal”. Mackie continues, insisting that it needs to happen — or else Avengers 5 will be made by “a bunch of f*cking YouTubers” — who unfortunately don’t fall under any union:

They’re going to have to. Unless they get a bunch of f*cking YouTubers to make Avengers 5!

Mackie is far from done saying his piece about the state of Hollywood studios — and inevitably, Disney and Marvel.

He takes the time to dismantle the Hollywood studio system — of which Disney and Marvel Studios are major players — stating that “we were f*cked” the very moment that “studios went public”:

Once the studios went public and were bought out by major companies, we were f*cked.

Not a leading comment at all. He continues, sharing some strong words about the topic — making clear that from his perspective, movies nowadays are “no longer about art”, or “interesting, fun work” — but merely “about shareholders”. He then goes on to liken what’s going on in big Hollywood studios to “cannibalism”, and as “literally just raping and pillaging the industry”:

It’s no longer about art. It’s no longer about interesting, fun work. It’s about end-of-the-quarter profit sharing. It’s about shareholders. So you’re literally just raping and pillaging the industry. It’s cannibalism.

It’s clear that Mackie has a lot to say on this topic. With Marvel Studios in an ever-more hazardous position — and with the seeming over-corporatization of the film industry — things aren’t looking the best for Hollywood at the moment. Hopefully, the unions will be able to get somewhere with the studios and find a good compromise for everyone involved.

What do you think about this big Marvel star slamming Hollywood’s money-minded practices? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

More about Captain America: Brand New World

Previously titled Captain America: New World Order, the fourth Captain America movie, Captain America: Brand New World will follow Sam Wilson played by Anthony Mackie, the first official Black Captain America in the MCU. He will likely deal with what Marvel fans believe to be tied to the Vibranium-centric international disputes introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and even the Eternals’ (2021) “Tiamut Island”. Don Cheadle (War Machine/James Rhodes AKA Rhodey), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Emily VanCamp (Power Broker/Sharon Carter), and Wyatt Russell (US Agent/John Walker) will return. Meanwhile, Harrison Ford is also set to star as Thaddeus Ross/Thunderbolt Ross, likely as the villain Red Hulk, replacing the late William Hurt who originated the role in earlier movies.