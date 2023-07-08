‘Deadpool 3’ Brings Actor Out of Retirement to Reprise Role

Deadpool 3 (2024) is shaping up to be the biggest team-up since Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Fans have been concerned about the film since Disney bought 20th Century Fox in 2019, wondering if being owned by the Mouse would affect the content or style that the first two Deadpool movies brought. Gore, violence, swearing, sexual innuendoes: would any of it make it past Disney’s censorship?

Opinions started to turn when it was confirmed that Hugh Jackman would be returning as Wolverine for the first time since Logan (2017), which was meant to be his final film as the X-Men. It’s also been confirmed that pretty much every actor from the first films will be returning and reprising their roles in the upcoming third installment, with one recently confirming that Deadpool 3 will be a “hard R” rated movie, feeling just like the others.

It’s gone far to appease fan worry and get excitement flowing as production is underway. Deadpool 3 is expected to kick off the summer film season next year, and has been filming amongst the ongoing writers’ strike and threat of the actors’ strike.

Now, yet another character is confirmed to be returning to the world of Deadpool as Jennifer Garner steps into the limelight almost 20 years after walking away from acting. Garner’s first appearance in the comic-book adaptation was in Ben Affleck’s Daredevil in 2003, as the assassin antihero, Elektra. Two years later, she reprised the role for an Elektra solo film, but this will be the first time the Marvel assassin will be featured in a film since 2005.

Her return to the role further proves that Deadpool 3 will be dealing with the multiverse, as rumors of other appearances have been spreading across the internet, including Affleck’s own Daredevil. A version of Scarlet Witch is rumored to make an appearance, as well as Gambit, Magneto, Professor Xavier, and possibly even the Fantastic Four.

Deadpool 3 will act as the bridge combining the 20th Century Fox characters, including the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, and the already-existing MCU Avengers. As the MCU has also been confirmed to exist within the Spider-Verse, it seems as though the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have a universe in almost every major Disney-owned franchise.

