‘Deadpool 3’ Has “Hard R,” Star Confirms Amid Fan Concern

When it was first announced that The Walt Disney Company had bought out 20th Century Fox in 2019, fans were shocked, wondering how Disney would handle some of the more mature content Fox had going, like The Simpsons, Deadpool, Alien, and Planet of the Apes, just to name a few.

For the most part, these movies have stayed under 20th Century Studios as a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, allowing them to continue to make movies of a similar caliber. One franchise that really had fans up in arms, however, was Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool. The first two films in the franchise were raunchy, full of swear words, overtly sexual comments and innuendos, various X-Men characters, and other primarily adult content.

With Disney taking over the reins on the “Merc with the Mouth,” fans were furious at the thought that the beloved character would be “Disney-fied” and toned down to appeal to the company’s wider (and younger) audience. However, as Reynolds continued to show excitement for the project and fans were reassured that Disney wouldn’t change too much, things settled down.

Eventually, fans switched to excitement as more information was revealed about the project, including Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine joining the production and the return of Colossus, Vanessa, Dopinder, and Blind Al. Rumors of various other Marvel members making an appearance quickly started swirling, including Halle Berry reprising Storm, Patrick Stewart donning the wheelchair again as Professor Xavier, Channing Tatum appearing as Gambit and Elizabeth Olsen returning as the Scarlet Witch. It was also confirmed that Deadpool would be officially joining the MCU, allowing fans to wonder what it would mean for the hero in future films.

Karan Soni, who plays Deadpool’s personal taxi driver Dopinder, officially set the record straight on other fan concerns in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. “It’s like hard R. There’s a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different,” he stated. He went on to explain that the biggest difference is Marvel’s strict adherence to keeping things secret, saying that he’s only received bits and pieces of his script for the next Deadpool installment.

Soni also praised Reynolds, calling him a creative genius and to not underestimate him. “Reynolds doesn’t need to do any of these movies unless he gets to do his version of it and he is such a star.” Not only is that high praise for the man behind the mask, but it’s also extremely reassuring for concerned fans. Clearly, Reynolds is pushing to make his version of Deadpool, staying true to the original two films and the character of Deadpool.

With an apparent “hard R” rating and Reynolds as a driving force behind the movie, Deadpool 3 will fit right in with one and two, even under Disney’s umbrella. Exactly how Wade Wilson will fit into the MCU remains to be seen, as any sort of synopsis or other information about the movie is being kept tightly under wraps.

