Will Deadpool’s new installment be Marvel’s do-over for a real Multiverse movie?

In a special announcement, Marvel Studios recently revealed exciting news about the highly anticipated third installment of the Deadpool film series, appropriately titled Deadpool 3. This time around, the film will be directed by Shawn Levy and will mark the character’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now known as 20th Century Studios. Ryan Reynolds, the talented actor who brings the beloved character Deadpool/Wade Wilson to life, shared this revelation alongside his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, renowned for his portrayal of Wolverine/Logan in the Fox X-Men Universe. This announcement effectively confirmed the much-awaited debut of both of these superhero characters in the MCU.

The success of the X-Men franchise

The acquisition of 20th Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company presented a ripe opportunity to incorporate various Marvel franchises into their portfolio, including the renowned X-Men franchise. Under Fox’s ownership, the X-Men franchise had a significant presence, spanning multiple movies and television shows.

The more-or-less defunct Fox X-Men Universe began with the 2000 film X-Men. Patrick Stewart portrayed the iconic Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, Hugh Jackman left a lasting impression as the beloved character Logan/Wolverine, while Ian McKellen portrayed the multifaceted character Erik Lehnsherr, also known as Magneto.

Prominent characters involved in these intricate Mutant-Human dynamics include Halle Berry as Ororo Munroe, known as Storm, Famke Janssen as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden as Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, also known as Nightcrawler, and Anna Paquin as Anna Marie LeBeau, commonly referred to as Rogue, among many others. Subsequent films within the X-Men franchise explored prequel stories and delved into themes of time travel. These narratives introduced younger versions of beloved characters such as Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique, portrayed respectively by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Stewart even reprised this role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)-based film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) — perhaps a portent for things to come!

Deadpool 3 AKA X-Men Universe: The Movie

With all the information that’s been leaked or release — it really does seem that the new Deadpool 3 is going to be the most X-Men-heavy film to date. Yes, even compared to actual Fox X-Men Universe movies.

These latest updates tell us that Marvel is trying something somewhat unprecedented with the newest Deadpool — instead of a mostly solo film, it seems as if the MCU is using this as a chance to do-over their big Multiverse movie — the (possibly over-hyped) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Currently, major Mutants — Berry’s Storm, Janssen’s Jean Grey, and Marsden’s Cyclops — are said to return in Deadpool 3. But that’s not all!

Big X-Men icons Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart are also slated to return, according to leaks from known sources. On top of that, Hollywood Reporter recently came forward with the news that Ben Affleck’s Daredevil (2003) star Jennifer Garner is additionally meant to return as Elektra:

Jennifer Garner is picking up Elektra’s sai once again. After a nearly 20-year hiatus, the actress is returning to the role of Marvel Comics’ assassin antiheroine for Deadpool 3, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

But guess what? There’s even more. Channing Tatum is also supposed to have already finishing filming for the third Deadpool!

With such insane cameo roles slated for the new Deadpool movie — this could absolutely be Marvel’s attempt at a true Multiverse movie — but now with a ton of Fox Universe and X-Men-heavy involvement.

What do you think about this news about the crazy amount of X-Men involvement in Deadpool 3? Share your thoughts in the comments below!