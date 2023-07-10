After Marvel Entertainment’s Iron Man (2008) film brought immense success to the brand and revitalized Robert Downey Jr.’s career, the Walt Disney Company acquired Marvel Studios. Over a decade has passed since that acquisition, and the Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has undergone significant growth. The initial three Phases, collectively known as the Infinity Saga, reached a highly popular culmination with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo (who will not be returning to Marvel), Endgame witnessed the original six Avengers retiring in their own unique ways.

But now that the MCU icon and fan-favorite character, Tony Stark/Iron Man has sacrificed himself in order to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin), and Chris Evans bid farewell to his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America after fully relinquishing the Captain America title— it seems like there’s more than enough room for big superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to step into the power vacuum.

How the X-Men will join the MCU

Marvel Studios, recently announced that the eagerly awaited third installment of the Deadpool film series, appropriately titled Deadpool 3, will be directed by Shawn Levy. What caught many by surprise is that this movie will be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company (now known as 20th Century Studios). The news came directly from Ryan Reynolds, the talented actor known for his portrayal of the beloved character Deadpool/Wade Wilson, who made this announcement alongside his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, renowned for his depiction of Wolverine/Logan in the X-Men Universe previously owned by Fox. This announcement effectively confirmed the highly anticipated (and official) debut of both these superhero characters within the MCU.

Recent leaks within the industry have reported that Marvel is embarking on a somewhat unconventional approach with the upcoming Deadpool installment. Rather than a predominantly standalone film, it appears that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is seizing the opportunity to incorporate it into their ambitious Multiverse project — potentially turning it into the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) for the X-Men. In other words, this will grandfather in a ton of major X-Men characters into the MCU, namely Halle Berry as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Famke Janssen as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, as well as much-beloved Patrick Stewart as the iconic Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, and Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto — perhaps even Fox’s younger versions of the characters Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique characters, portrayed by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.

Somehow, Channing Tatum is also supposed to have finishing filming for the third Deadpool. On top of that, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil (2003) star Jennifer Garner is additionally meant to return as Elektra in Deadpool 3 — and these are only the ones we know about! It’s almost certain that there are more being meticulously hidden away by Marvel Studios.

The possible return of Logan‘s Laura Kinney Howlett

Now that all the buzz is surrounding the recent Deadpool 3 set photos that have surfaced showing off Wolverine’s brand new outfit, it seems like fans are hopping on the speculation (and aspiration) train. In a post that went viral with nearly 30K likes (at the time of writing), Twitter user @TheFirstOkiro addresses Marvel head Kevin Feige directly — demanding that they put Laura from the X-Men Universe’s Wolverine farewell movie, Logan (2017), into the MCU proper:

Don’t be scared, Kevin. Put Laura in Deadpool 3 with her dad

Laura Kinney Howlett (Dafne Keen) is also known as X-23, is a young mutant with remarkable healing abilities and adamantium claws like Wolverine. She is Logan/Wolverine/James Howlett’s (genetically engineered) biological daughter, and together they embark on a dangerous journey to protect and save other Mutant children.

Seeing as Laura’s actress, Dafne Keen is actively in the industry, starring in 2019’s His Dark Materials as BAFTA-nominated role of lead Lyra Belacqua, as well as being slated to join the cast of the Disney-owned Star Wars series The Acolyte — it’s actually something that could happen.

Of course, many fans are noticeably excited for this potential future, with Lily Lee even adding that Laura could even join the MCU — as their universe’s Wolverine:

Lee: Or better，put her as MCU Wolverine Okiro: You get it

Others like Ian Wilgaus are a little confused though — isn’t Deadpool 3 supposed to be set before Logan? The original poster had a response for that, too:

Wilgaus: Isn’t it set in past? Before she was born? Okiro: Multiverse

This isn’t the Wolverine from Logan

It seems that many Marvel fans would be down for this potential MCU future, as @_CRSCNDLLS_ added, posting cool artwork of the Marvel Comics iteration of Wolverine with his daughter, also sporting a similar yellow outfit and Adamantium claws:

@_CRSCNDLLS_: Exactly Okiro: This would be peak! Father and daughter fighting together

Whatever happens, it’s almost certain that Deadpool 3 will be an X-Men-filled romp of epic proportions!

What do you think about Laura, Wolverine’s daughter, joining in on the MCU superhero action? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The story of Deadpool revolves around Wade Wilson, a hired mercenary who discovers he has terminal cancer. In a desperate attempt to save his life, he undergoes an experimental procedure that triggers a latent mutation, resulting in constant cell regeneration. This makes Deadpool essentially immortal but trapped in unceasing agony. Morena Baccarin portrays Vanessa, Wade Wilson’s late fiancée, T.J. Miller portrays Weasel, and Brianna Hildebrand portrays Negasonic Teenage Warhead from the X-Men. The first Deadpool film was directed by Tim Miller, while the second film was directed by Shawn Levy, who is also set to direct Deadpool 3 for Disney.