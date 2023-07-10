Hugh Jackman’s Comics-Accurate Deadpool 3 Costume Is Ridiculous

The return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 (2024) is some of the biggest news in superhero movies (and the Marvel Cinematic Universe) in years, and rightfully so. So, while we welcome to return of a mutant icon to the big screen, we did not expect him to look so… ridiculous?

The Twitter account @discussingfilm posted a shot of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds (or at least someone in his costume) in Deadpool 3, giving us a first look at Wolverine back in action. As reports have previously indicated, director Shawn Levy definitely decided to go as comics-accurate as possible when it comes to the X-Men member‘s costume, which means it’s really, really yellow.

Behold:

First look at Wolverine and Deadpool in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/VH8p17WqMP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 10, 2023

Hugh Jackman Has a New Wolverine Costume

Although Hugh Jackman has portrayed Wolverine, aka Logan, aka James Hewlett, since the first live-action X-Men (2000), what we see here in Deadpool 3 is something new. More specifically, it seems to be some version of the classic yellow-and-blue costume designed by John Romita for Incredible Hulk #181 (1974), the first full appearance of Wolverine.

Since then, Wolverine has worn any number of costumes, with a brown-toned version being perhaps the most famous. However, the live-action X-Men movies have overall attempted to go for a more down-to-earth approach, albeit as much as one can with characters with metal skeletons and the ability to shoot optic beams out of one’s eyes.

X-Men even made a sly reference to this, with Cyclops (James Marsden) responding to Hugh Jackman’s remark about their uniforms by saying “What would you prefer? Yellow spandex?”

Clearly, times have changed.

The New Wolverine Costume Is Likely Played for Humor

While Hugh Jackman has mostly played Wolverine as a grim and cantankerous antihero, it is fair to say Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool is more of an irreverent parody of the genre. As such, Deadpool 3 will probably be filled with multiple jokes at Jackman’s expense for a costume that, no matter what people claim, was not give those colors in homage to the Michigan Wolverines football team.

‘Deadpool 3’ Reportedly Will Deal With Multiple Realities

Although the exact details of what Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will be up to in Deadpool 3 are still unclear, it definitely seems as though there will be some time and reality-hopping (and possibly even a visit to the same parallel Earth where Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch completely ripped through the Illuminati) involved.

As such, it is possible that the yellow-clad Hugh Jackman we see above (striding through an unidentified desert with Ryan Reynolds) is not any version of the character we have seen before and thus wearing an entirely different costume.

Still, whatever reality it comes from, it makes Hugh Jackman look silly.

Is the costume really that bad? Snikt! your answer in the comments.