Hugh Jackman Rumored to Reappear in Major Disney Franchise

It’s a not-so-secret secret that Hugh Jackman as Wolverine is making a comeback to the big screen alongside his official introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool 3 (2024) will mark Deadpool’s own introduction into the MCU and is expected to unite the X-Men and Marvel’s Avengers. As Deadpool 3 wraps up filming, rumors have started to fly about who will be introduced to the MCU with him as the film is expected to include the multiverse from the X-Man/Fox side of things. So far, Colossus is expected to return, and Charles Xavier, Storm, and Scarlet Witch are rumored to appear.

Photos from the set have also just been leaked, showing off Ryan Reynolds wearing Deadpool’s new costume. This has spurred speculation for Wolverine’s outfit, with his outfit reportedly similar to Wolverine’s outfit in 2003’s run of Astonishing X-Men, with the classic blue and yellow jumpsuit with long sleeves. “I guess they wanna save the sleeveless look for the MCU Wolverine,” stated @KeyWatkins51299.

To this, @MyTimeToShineH replied, “You forget this isn’t the last time we’ll see Hugh as Wolverine so he could still get the sleeveless suit.” This has spawned rumors to fly regarding Jackman’s contract with Marvel, as @rod67780 asks, “Isn’t the last time? Are you implying that like Deadpool, Hugh’s Wolverine will also be the MCU’s Wolverine?”

Several comments demanded to know what else Jackman could possible be appearing in, considering Logan (2017) was supposed to be the actor’s last time as the iconic, claw-wielding X-Man. However, many jumped to a similar thought, suggesting that Wolverine will make an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars, expected to release sometime in 2026 or 2027.

Jackman is 54 years old, which isn’t crazy compared to, say, Harrison Ford’s 80 years as he joins the MCU for the first time. However, Jackman’s routine to play the jacked-beyond-belief Wolverine includes hours spent in the gym and the absolute insanity that is 8,000 calories a day and mushroom-chili-mashed potato waffles for cheat day.

When Deadpool 3 was first announced, many fans wondered if the Australian performer would return to the X-Men, with excitement at an all-time high when his appearance was confirmed. Secret Wars will be an adaptation of the comic book run of the same name, which featured a massive team-up of Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man, and the Fantastic Four. With Marvel already working on their own Fantastic Four lineup and Deadpool 3 tying in the X-Men, it would make sense that Jackman’s Wolverine will return.

While fans said good-bye to Hugh Jackman as Wolverine years ago, it’s highly likely they’ll have to do it again within the next couple of years. With Jackman and Reynolds both so close to their characters and to each other, their love and passion is sure to shine through, and fans can only hope to see them continue to develop the relationship between the characters.

Do you think Wolverine will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars? Let us know what you think in the comments below!