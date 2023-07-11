SAG-AFTRA Could Kill Comic-Con

The WGA (Writers Guild of America) has been on strike with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) since May 2, and it appears there will be no fair deal between the organizations anytime soon. Though it has not just been confirmed SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) is close to beginning its own strike tomorrow, which would kill San Diego Comic-Con.

Related: SAG-AFTRA Is Already Preparing To Strike With WGA

Out of respect for the writers of the world, most productions have entirely stopped so that the WGA strike can be given the proper support it deserves. Writers are the backbone of any production; without them, there would be no story. Things have gone so far as Marvel completely shifted its entire Phase 5 and 6 schedules. Multiple properties have also stopped filming, including The Penguin, the writing on Constantine 2, Spider-Man 4, and so many more.

Though the WGA has been on strike this entire time solo, they might be joined by SAG-AFTRA; as president of the union, Fran Drescher, has stated, the union is preparing for the worst.

Ongoing talks between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP were somewhat hopeful and had been extended to allow a fair deal between the parties. However, these talks have since eroded, leading to the eventual strike vote taking place tomorrow. Should the vote go through to strike, it would completely kill Comic-Con.

SAG-AFTRA Strike Would End Comic-Con

If SAG-AFTRA decides to strike on Wednesday, actors will not be able to: • Film any movie & TV productions

• Take part in any press junkets or film premieres

• Promote anything at SDCC, and will be advised not to attend at all (Source: https://t.co/Zmr8WLSknR) pic.twitter.com/usNKcCFyFY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 10, 2023

Per The Wrap, if SAG-AFTRA goes on strike, the specific rules would make the convention seem far more empty. There would theoretically be no press interviews, actor appearances, or premieres. Many companies like Netflix, Universal, Marvel, and DCU have already canceled their would-be panels, as they cannot show projects that have already been delayed.

However, should this new strike move forward, it would mean that the remaining panels that have been announced would be without any sort of actor representation, all but killing the convention. Though many companies have already decided to bail out of the convention, there will be plenty of exciting films and shows that were to be highlighted.

For instance, the new TMNT: Mutant Mayhem cast was set to get together for a panel. The panel would detail footage and a Q&A. The same can be said for Good Burger 2, which would reunite the cast of the classic Nickelodeon show to present details about the long-awaited sequel. However, that wouldn’t be possible if the strike takes place. These are just examples of what is planned to be shown at the convention that would involve actors.

There could still be showcases of products and booths at the convention, but without actors, there would be no sense in running panels. That is no slight against filmmakers who show up to answer fan and press questions, but actors and writers make up a good majority of the people that fans want to interact with at Comic-Con.

The deadline to choose to strike will end on July 12, midnight PST. This means the AMPTP has less than 48 hours to work out a deal to save itself from dealing with two organizations striking.

Related: Comic-Con Releases Saturday Panel Schedule

SAG-AFTRA striking would put show business at a complete standstill. The writers have already been on strike for 70 days, nearing the number of the last WGA strike, which lasted 100 days between 2007 and 2008. It appears this strike could surpass that number, but should SAG-AFTRA join in, it could put added pressure on the producers’ union to strike a deal much sooner.

Do you think SAG-AFTRA would kill Comic-Con? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!