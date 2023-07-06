SAG-AFTRA Is Already Preparing To Strike With WGA

There may be a week left of extended negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP, but members of the former guild are wasting no time preparing for the worst-case scenario.

Like the WGA before them (and possibly IATSE after them), SAG-AFTRA is taking a hard-line stance on issues like residual pay from streaming views and, perhaps more importantly, studio use of AI. They already gave an overwhelming 98% approval to strike if their demands were not met, and over 2000 A-List celebrities also later signed a letter urging union President Fran Drescher not to take anything less than a “transformative deal.”

That letter was undoubtedly part of the motivation to extend talks between the two organizations past the initial July 1 deadline. The willingness to negotiate was a promising sign – nobody, not even the studios pushing so hard, wants to see a simultaneous WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

SAG-AFTRA Members Are Already Making Signs

Even still, actors in Hollywood seem to be preparing for the worst-case scenario. According to Deadline, actors are already organizing pickets, setting strike captains, ordering T-shirts, and making signs.

An email sent out over the 4th of July weekend urged actors to join the WGA at their picketing location at CBS Radford, resulting in a huge turnout. SAG-AFTRA even set up their own table.

This makes sense, as while there have been no official talks between the two guilds about coordinating strike efforts, individual members are thought to have been communicating and getting things set up.

WGA Welcomes Friends To Picket Lines

It appears that should SAG-AFTRA go on strike next week; they would begin simply by joining the WGA at their existing picketing sites, adding to their power. One guild member said:

“The writers have gone it alone on 7 out of 8 strikes and won each of them. We’ll get the deal we need this time as well, but we would welcome them on the line.”

The unnamed WGA member believes that SAG-AFTRA joining them on the picket line would be a massive show of cooperative bargaining power, referencing the 1960 strikes that gave the involved parties healthcare and pension, two huge wins for any trade union.

Tatiana Maslany in a SAG-AFTRA supports WGA shirt pic.twitter.com/3FW7nGQ1F3 — Henning 💚 10 Years Orphan Black (@SestraHulk) July 3, 2023

There are still six days left for the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA to strike a deal. Still, given that their tactic last time was to try to divide and conquer the different guilds, it seems doubtful that SAG-AFTRA will come away from the table with anything but a renewed resolve to picket the studios.

The AMPTP may see the writing on the wall, even if it does seem unlikely at this point – only time will tell.

Do you think SAG-AFTRA will have to strike? How long do you think the double strike will last? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.