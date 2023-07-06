IATSE Sets Hard Line On AI As SAG-AFTRA Continues Negotiations

As SAG-AFTRA continues their negotiations with studios – recently extended from a July 1 deadline to July 12 – and as the WGA continues to picket at various studios, the IATSE has come out with a new set of “Core Principles” covering the most contested of topics in all these strike talks: Studio use of Artificial Intelligence.

AI is becoming frighteningly capable, and everybody – especially actors, writers, and other creatives – knows it. In a time where writers and actors are already fighting to get their fair share of residuals from streaming, even as C-suite execs across studios receive huge bonuses, it’s all too easy to imagine those same executives taking the easy way out and replacing an actor with a CGI rendering, or a writer with ChatGPT, to save a buck.

This is evidenced in the amount of pushback that both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA seem to be getting from studios at the negotiating table when it comes to AI. In response to all their hardlining, the IATSE – the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees – has come out with their own set of Core Principles, dictating how they will go about addressing the inevitable AI era of the film and TV industry.

Like SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, the IATSE seeks to mitigate AI’s impact on the roles of their members, especially the newer members whose jobs would be most at risk of disappearing.

Points 1-5: The IATSE Knows They Cannot Outrun AI

Related: John Mulaney Thinks Studios May Feel Burn of Writers Strike Before Audiences

First and foremost, the IATSE vows to have a comprehensive approach to AI, seeking not only to prevent it from totally taking over the industry through advocacy and collective bargaining, but also to understand it, and to train their members in its use wherever it proves practical and helpful. The goal isn’t to keep AI out of the industry entirely; only to prevent it from taking over human art forms.

They say they will accomplish this by committing to research all different forms of AI and Machine Learning, identifying which of their crafts are most at risk of infiltration or takeover. They also want to use their research to establish a glossary of categories for AI technologies. They hope that they will be able to utilize all these things both to prepare union members for the advent of the technology, and to help inform legislators who will be instrumental in establishing its legal regulation.

The IATSE also divulged the names of the “allied groups and organizations” that they will work with in order to complete their research, “including but not limited to the AFL-CIO Technology Institute, the Human Artistry Campaign, the Copyright Alliance, and the Department of Professional Employees (AFL-CIO).” They also mentioned the names of some international groups: UNI MEI and BECTU.

They next commit to educating current union members in the new skills that AI and ML technology will inevitably bring about, acknowledging again that no group is immune to change, and that theirs is poised to come out with some of the most skilled AI users in the world with the proper training. They even mention that they are looking at reorganizing and creating new job classifications within the union, as technologies that never existed before come into use.

Points 6-8: AI Cannot Be Allowed To Usurp Human Roles

Related: SAG-AFTRA A-List Strike Letter Signed By Anonymous Hedgehog

The most important part of this document, however, and the part that the IATSE most wants studios to read, is that they will not be replaced by Artificial Intelligence. As they so eloquently state:

“New technology must not become an excuse to erode the conditions we’ve fought to achieve for decades, nor should it become a way to circumvent the union altogether. The implementation of AI and ML should not lead to job losses but rather should serve as a tool, complementing the work done by our members.”

This means that months before their negotiations are even set to begin, the IATSE has taken the stance that they will not allow studios to bully them or give them vague reassurances when it comes to their use of AI. They will be strong when it comes to the negotiating table, and they will also be proactive when it comes to legislation and regulation around AI.

As far as legislation goes, they made sure to highlight the oft-talked about issue of the source of any Artificial Intelligence’s knowledge: The IATSE wants to make sure that no artist’s work or intellectual property is used to train an AI without their knowledge or consent, and make sure to close any and all legal loopholes that would allow this.

This has been commonly cited as an issue from the moment AI art came into public consciousness, and without the improved transparency from developers that the IATSE is arguing for, it could never be addressed.

No More Stonewalling From Studios

Related: Netflix Production Moves Forward Despite Strike

Most importantly, though, the union “demands transparency from employers regarding their use of AI, even in the absence of relevant government legislation.” Even before legislation can be drafted – which on its own could take years, especially given the current political climate – the IATSE will be following their own code of conduct when it comes to AI use, as outlined above, and they will expect any studios they work with to follow the same code.

These principles won’t come into play at the bargaining table until the IATSE’s current contract expires next year, but they are announcing them now both to get a jump on all of the research they have promised, and also undoubtedly as a show of solidarity with the striking WGA and bargaining SAG-AFTRA, showing the studios that the unions will stand together on this issue – which exponentially increases their bargaining power.

The landscape will look much different by then – much will be determined this month, after July 12, when it will be decided whether SAG-AFTRA gets the “transformative deal” they’re looking for from studios, or goes on strike with the WGA.

What do you think will happen next at the Hollywood negotiating table? Do you think this announcement from the IATSE will have any effect? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.