DeSantis Refuses to Meet With Disney, Lawsuit Moves Forward

The fiery DeSantis-Disney lawsuit is moving forward.

Last year, former CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Chapek, spoke out against the Parental Rights in Education Act. Led by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the legislation is known popularly as the “Don’t Say Gay” law and is widely considered anti-LGBTQIA+ by activists.

DeSantis warned Chapek not to get involved in Florida politics, but fans and Disney Cast Members won. Thousands protested after discovering The Walt Disney Company’s previous donations to politicians that supported “Don’t Say Gay,” which Chapek vowed to pause.

But Disney’s battle against Gov. DeSantis was just beginning. The conservative Governor responded by dissolving Reedy Creek Improvement District, a municipality operated by Walt Disney World Resort. DeSantis appointed board members and renamed the area to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The board has made significant changes to the Central Florida Disney Park, though Disney tried making Reedy Creek powerless before letting go.

The Walt Disney Company announced that it would sue DeSantis in April, alleging a violation of its First Amendment rights. DeSantis countersued and tried to dismiss the lawsuit to no avail. As the legal battle pressed forward, he slammed the company at campaign events and threatened further retaliation.

Amid a battle over trial dates, The Walt Disney Company revealed in a filing that it was willing to consider mediation with DeSantis. Despite their cold public relationship, the document seemed to suggest that Disney CEO Bob Iger was willing to meet with the Republican presidential candidate.

But the legal battle is unlikely to end on friendly terms. This week, DeSantis’s team replied that they “do not believe mediation would be productive in this case.”

Who will come out on top: Gov. Ron DeSantis or The Walt Disney Company? Share your thoughts on the DeSantis-Disney lawsuit with Inside the Magic in the comments.