UPDATE: Desantis Wants His Feud With Disney to Last Through Presidential Elections

In an update that should have been seen a while back, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants a court date in late 2025, while the Walt Disney Company wants a court date as soon as summer 2024. Here are the latest details in the DeSantis vs. Disney legal battle.

The DeSantis vs. Disney Legal War Continues

There have been several updates since it was announced that Disney would see the Florida Governor and that DeSantis would do the same with Disney. This legal war affects those who follow DeSantis and those who are lovers of Walt Disney World. The legal implications could pour over onto the innocent families and Guests who frequent WDW every year. We already know that DeSantis is eyeing the chance to tax Disney Guests with tolls on highways and everywhere else on Disney property. According to new reports, DeSantis’s allies seem to be rallying against his feud with Disney. The Florida Governor even went as far as begging the courts to dismiss the case against Disney, as recent reports confirm that DeSantis is calling the courts to dismiss the case on the grounds of “legal immunity.”

Come back and read this: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Gets Massive New Upgrade at Disney

But there are a few things to consider regarding the legal war between these two entities: the Presidential elections are coming up in 2024, and DeSantis is eyeing his chance at becoming the leader of the free world. But Disney is looking to smash those dreams as they ask for a date as soon as next summer.

Did you hear the news?! Bombshell Information Revealed by Disney Executive on Future of ‘Star Wars’ Resort

New Information Released on DeSantis vs. Disney Upcoming Court Case

On Twitter, Miami Herald Capitol Bureau Chief Mary Ellen Klas released new information on the ongoing legal war between DeSantis and Disney. According to legal records, DeSantis is looking for the official court date after the Presidential elections, with a desired court date of sometime in August 2025 (August 4, according to legal documentation). Meanwhile, the Walt Disney Company is seeking a court date sometime in July 2024. Here is a quick screenshot of the official court document sharing this new information:

The @Disney v. @RonDeSantis court scheduling briefing is in. Disney asks for a July 2024 court date. DeSantis defendants ask for an August 2025 – post-election – court date. pic.twitter.com/eNGG2Hi4k8 — Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) June 28, 2023

The document above clearly states DeSantis’s intention to have the court date away from the Presidential elections to steer the population away from this ongoing legal battle getting out, even though most news outlets have reported on this legal matter. No word yet on whether or not DeSantis or Disney will get their desired date for this court hearing. For now, we will see how this entire thing turns out.

Follow Inside The Magic for more news and updates on the legal war between Disney and DeSantis.