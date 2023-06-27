Beginning of the End as DeSantis Begs Courts

It feels like the ongoing feud between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company has been raging for years, but we might be seeing the final showdown at long last. As the Magic Kingdom towers over the raging Republican after the recent lawsuit for “a targeted campaign of government retaliation,” DeSantis is grasping at straws to claw his way out.

What began as an objection to the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill escalated into an all-out culture war with the governor out for blood against the house of mouse. While many would agree that Disney should have avoided any political involvement, they were still simply exercising their right to free speech protected by the Constitution. It was Governor DeSantis who threw the first punch.

DeSantis Begs for his Life

After a yearlong battle with DeSantis ripping and tearing into Walt Disney World’s reputation and property lines, Disney is suing the governor essentially for misuse of power. While both parties are powerful entities by themselves, it’s a fight the latter won’t win, and he’s finally beginning to realize it.

Recent reports confirmed that DeSantis has practically begged the courts to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds of “legislative immunity.” To say this isn’t a desperate plea isn’t just wrong; it’s laughable.

While we don’t have Doctor Facilier to read the cards, this is the beginning of the end. He’s messed with the bull, and now he’s getting the horns in the form of a massive lawsuit from one of the biggest corporations on the planet. The Governor and his siege against the Magic Kingdom will cost him more than a monetary sum.

If/When this goes to court, Disney will absolutely mop the floor with the Florida Republican, and he won’t be able to live it down. Although DeSantis is attempting to campaign for the presidency, the ongoing battle against the mouse will be an absolute career killer.

Even members of his own party have called him out on his ridiculous crusade, and his popularity among his voters has tanked as well. Disney’s lawsuit will undoubtedly be the nail in the coffin for the governor, and the grand finale of the DeSantis vs. Disney feud will be an absolute bloodbath.

Is DeSantis finally doomed? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!