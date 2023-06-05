Are Florida Lawyers Using Disney Drama for Profit?

As The Sunshine State sees more political tumult, Florida lawyers using Disney as a way to cash in on civil issues grows in popularity.

After Governor Ron DeSantis effectively threw Disney under the bus, it caused a ripple effect. On the one side are avid supporters of the pride movement, arriving in droves at Disney World. Conversely, the occurrence of Florida lawyers using Disney for profit increases alongside the drama. But just how much merit these claims have is up for debate.

Disney theme parks have been a source of joy for families across the world, with the Orlando theme park opening over 50 years ago. A recent report detailed the tragedies of Disney World visitors, but only up to 2011. Even its most recent issues, the worker injured at the Primeval Whirl in Animal Kingdom in March 2011 or the eight injured in a crash in 2010 are dated facts. So why are they now in the news?

It’s an old approach. If you can’t make something criminal stick, then go for a civil suit. That’s the backbone of Florida lawyers using Disney to turn a profit as politics confuses fans. As new judges come into action, and the “Don’t Say Gay” regulations remain in question, many just want their proverbial pound of flesh. Realistically, Disney makes extreme efforts for the safety of its parks, including thorough rules, regulations, and waivers.

Hundreds of thousands of guests attend Disney World Theme Parks every single day. Naturally, there’s bound to be a bump or a bruise. Yet guests typically understand that there are some risks. Looking at the numbers, there are virtually no issues. Outside of a couple of small fines from the OSHA over the last couple of years, there hasn’t been much to write home about in terms of liability.

The success of any legal action relies on many factors. Using politics is one approach, but without grounds or a plaintiff, it has no legs. In truth, Disney has a thorough set of terms and conditions that protect guests, staff, and the park itself from risk. It clearly indemnifies the company against any liability. Unless something goes terribly wrong, which it seldom does, there isn’t much cause for the legal buzz in the news. So, while there might be talk about Disney damages, the magic remains in the hearts of the theme park’s fans.

What do you think about Florida lawyers using Disney for profit? Opportunistic? Smart? Let Inside the Magic hear your thoughts in the comments below!