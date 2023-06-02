There’s no shortage of coverage about Governor DeSantis and Disney’s position on Pride. Yet, as June rolls around, the far-reaching impact of Disney LGBTQ+ supporters grows clearer. Crowds turned out to show their dedication to freedom and personal liberty.

The coolest thing? Disney LGBTQ+ supporters are starting to make a real impact, not just locally, but globally. A recent survey by Business Travel News showed that there is a steady increase in companies aiming to accommodate LGBTQ+ travelers.

It’s not exactly an old concept though. Pride has been around for as long as love itself. But Disney LGBTQ+ supporters were early to the trend, where the original ‘Gay Days’ began as a one-day gathering in 1991 in the Magic Kingdom. Visitors wore red shirts and partook in the afternoon parade.

Coming a long way since that time, Pride became less of an event and more of a political movement. Fans from across the world notice Disney LGBTQ+ supporters and the fact that they actively call attention to an important issue. What was once a celebration is once more a form of activism.

And it certainly is active in Florida Disney Theme Parks. Tens of thousands of people flocked to Disney World Orlando to show their opinions on the topic. Sure, there’s the controversy surrounding DeSantis and Disney, and that means there is more than one side.

The crowd represents a vast array of opinions. But it looks like love is winning, especially with the clear support of Disney. Coupled with the recent success in finding a loophole against Gov. DeSantis, the spirit of love and a proverbial last-stand infuse the crowds.

It’s impossible to know what the future holds, but for today, the voices of Disney LGBTQ+ support rings clear across the world.

What are your thoughts on Disney Pride? Let Inside the Magic hear your take in the comments below!