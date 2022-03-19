Disney Makes Progress on Converting Primeval Whirl Site

Last year, Walt Disney World Resort officially dismantled and removed the Primeval Whirl roller coaster from DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

The now-defunct ride, which never reopened following Disney World’s 2020 pandemic closure, is described as:

Primeval Whirl was a steel Wild Mouse roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort. The ride was a spinning roller coaster purchased from Reverchon Industries. The ride was part of Chester and Hester’s Dino-Rama, which is itself part of DinoLand U.S.A. Related: Section of Tower of Terror Area Set For Demolition at Disney Park

While many Disney fans hoped that a new ride would take the place of Primeval Whirl, Disney ultimately confirmed that the space previously occupied by the coaster will become a seating area.

Now, a new permit indicates that progress is being made on the conversion.

The permit, which is for “General Construction,” lists the Aabot Fence Company as the contractor. This likely means that Disney is preparing to officially section-off the space that will become the new Guest seating area.

At this time, it is not known if the seating space will simply serve as a relaxation spot or if it will ultimately be connected to another project, such as a new restaurant or ride. Many Disney Parks fans have called for DinoLand U.S.A. to be rethemed with an entirely new IP, such as Raya and the Last Dragon (2021).

Currently, now that Primeval Whirl is gone, DinoLand visitors can enjoy a variety of Fossil Fun Games, TriceraTop Spin, and the Restaurantosaurus dining establishment.

It is important to note, though, that Walt Disney Company officials have not confirmed any plans for theming changes at this time.

Do you wish Primeval Whirl was being replaced with another ride?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!