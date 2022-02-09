Section of Tower of Terror Area Set For Demolition at Disney Park

Disney Parks worldwide are renowned for their world-class attractions and experiences. Even as a proclaimed family-friendly vacation destination, the Parks do house a number of thrill rides like Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort, and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Walt Disney Studios Park, Disneyland Paris.

For the latter, the Tower of Terror area is set to go under construction very soon, a new announcement has revealed. The demolition of the attraction area will reportedly pave the way for Disneyland Paris’ brand-new land coming this summer.

For Guests heading to Disneyland Paris this year, they are likely to encounter the plethora of 30th anniversary festivities the Disney Park has lined up. Beginning March 6, Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village will welcome Guests to the celebration, where a whole host of new experiences will debut, including an all-new drone show around Sleeping Beauty Castle, and a daytime performance featuring over 30 fan-favorite Disney characters on the Castle stage.

Later in the year, although no date is yet confirmed, Disneyland Paris will welcome Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus. The only other Marvel-themed land is situated in Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure and boasts the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, as well as numerous character experiences. Last year saw a different Variant of Loki — corresponding to Kate Herron’s Loki series on Disney+ — meet Guests, while at Halloween, What If…?‘s Zombie Captain America debuted during Oogie Boogie Bash. It is not yet known if the same characters will appear at the French theme park.

Construction is underway for Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park and a new permit has signaled just what the cost is to bring the sprawling new land to the Disney Park. As Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) confirmed on Twitter.

[Breaking News] Place des Stars stage will soon be demolished! Indeed, a new demolition permit has been filed regarding the removal of of [sic] the stage in front of the ToT! The stage should leave space to Avengers Campus. #WDS2 No replacement scheduled yet.

This area is the plaza in the Tower of Terror, Stitch Live!, and the Studio Theatre area of Walt Disney Studios Park’s Production Courtyard, and has been used in a variety of ways over the years. Recently, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror received a special fireworks show to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Disney+ — Disney+ Day — last November.

Currently, the opening date of Avengers Campus is uncertain, confirmed to be Summer 2022 at the end of last year. It will be a remarkable moment for Disneyland Paris to house only the second incarnation of the superhero area, beating out popular Resorts like Walt Disney World and Tokyo Disney Resort. Part of the Avengers Campus expansion sees Disneyland Paris’ own version of the Aerosmith coaster — Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster avec Aerosmith — convert into an Iron Man-themed attraction, while France’s WEB SLINGERS will replace Armageddon — Les Effects Speciaux. Both of the former attractions closed in 2019 to make way for their respective Marvel Cinematic Universe updates.

As the former Euro Disney Resort fast approaches its 30th birthday, it has not been without controversy. Last year saw CGT union members protest in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, later causing the hub to be shut down. This followed a housekeeping walk-out at Disney Hotel, Disney’s Newport Bay Club, due to alleged understaffing and poor working conditions. It is unclear as to whether Disneyland Paris has reached an agreement with parts of its workforce.

Looking to the future, Avengers Campus is not the only land scheduled to launch at the Chessy theme park destination. Arendelle: World of Frozen is set to open in 2023 while further down the line a Star Wars Land, reportedly reminiscent of Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort’s, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, will also launch.

