OSHA Fines Disney After Cast Member Injured in Violent Accident

The incident occurred last year on On Oct. 27. An employee was working with their co-workers in an attempt to unjam one of the belts of a conveyance system in a laundry facility, according to the report from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
As Employees used their hands to try and get the belt running again, the incident occurred.
One of the workers climbed to the top of a cabinet to try and move the belt after it jammed. As soon as the worker reached down and attempted to fix it, the belt was energized and started to move again.
The worker started screaming as both of his arms were pulled between the roller and the belt. The machine was quickly turned off thanks to an emergency stop button. Both of the worker’s arms were broken in the accident.
After the incident, OSHA investigated the situation and eventually ruled that the belt was still energized, tension roller guards “had been missing for some time” and that employees used their hands instead of the required tools to unjam the conveyor.
It was noted that Disney had not given any specific procedures on how to clear jams such as this one. OSHA initially set more than $22,000 in penalties on Disney after the incident but these were lowered to a fine of $12,431 after a settlement was reached.
The case was closed last month and then recently released. The report does not include the injured worker’s name. As of now, we do not have an update on their condition.
The specific laundry facility is located in Kissimmee.
“All employers are required to notify OSHA when an employee is killed on the job or suffers a work-related hospitalization, amputation, or loss of an eye,” according to OSHA’s website.
