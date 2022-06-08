OSHA Fines Disney After Cast Member Injured in Violent Accident

The incident occurred last year on On Oct. 27. An employee was working with their co-workers in an attempt to unjam one of the belts of a conveyance system in a laundry facility, according to the report from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

As Employees used their hands to try and get the belt running again, the incident occurred.

One of the workers climbed to the top of a cabinet to try and move the belt after it jammed. As soon as the worker reached down and attempted to fix it, the belt was energized and started to move again.

The worker started screaming as both of his arms were pulled between the roller and the belt. The machine was quickly turned off thanks to an emergency stop button. Both of the worker’s arms were broken in the accident.