Despite Studios Dropping Out, Warner Bros. Has Three World Premieres for Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con might look different this year, as multiple studios have opted to bail out of presenting at the annual pop culture convention. Companies like Netflix, Universal, Marvel, HBO, and Lucasfilm have decided to cancel their panels. Marvel will still appear, though it won’t be the big Hall H reveal everyone hoped for. Despite those major studios canceling their appearances, Warner Bros. plans to show up big with three world premieres.

Though fans might want to see if those world premieres might be from the DCU side of things, that will not be the case. James Gunn has already confirmed there will be no plans about his upcoming DC reset shown at Comic-Con. However, Warner Bros. still plans to try and wow those lucky enough to attend the convention.

Most companies have bailed on the convention because of the ongoing WGA strike that has all but delayed most productions from continuing. Marvel is one of the biggest studios impacted by the strike, as most of their Phases 5 and 6 slate has been altered.

The SAG-AFTRA might also join in on the strike, though negotiations are still ongoing. Should the SAG-AFTRA also strike, there would be no actors to appear at events, even to promote the films they will be appearing in. Hollywood could be at a complete standstill soon.

Despite the serious nature of the WGA strike, companies are still showing up at Comic-Con, mainly showcasing the films that had been finished long before the strike began. One of those companies is Warner Bros., who has ditched the live-action films for their upcoming animated slate.

Warner Bros. to Show ‘Venture Bros,’ ‘Justice League,’ and ‘Babylon 5’ Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment will have quite a loaded schedule for fans attending San Diego Comic-Con, as the company announced that they will have three world premieres at the event.

The first is The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart. The beloved Adult Swim series will conclude with this new R-rated film that brings back everyone’s favorite Jonny Quest ripoff. The series ran for seven seasons, ending in October 2018. Though fans have been worried about the series ever returning, this final film should be the cap to one of the funniest adult animated shows ever created.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart will officially premiere Thursday, June 20, at 8:30 p.m. PST in Room 6BCF. After the film concludes, show creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer will be joined by the case to engage in a Q&A session. The film will also land on digital on July 22, 2023, and Blu-ray on July 25, 2023.

The next world premiere for Warner Bros. will be the R-rated Justice League film from DC. Justice League: Warworld follows Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman waking up in a strange land, not knowing how they got there. The bloody action film will premiere on Friday, July 21, at 9:00 p.m. PST, in Ballroom 20.

Fans in attendance will also get to engage in a Q&A session with the cast and filmmakers of the DC animated venture. Jensen Ackles of Supernatural and The Boys fame is back as the voice of Batman. The film will also release on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on July 25, 2023.

The final world premiere is the return of Babylon 5, the long-standing sci-fi series that has captivated audiences for years. Babylon 5: The Road Home will see the return of series’ favorite John Sheridan as he is transported through multiple timelines. As a bonus, series creator J. Michael Straczynski and original actors Bruce Boxleitner, Claudia Christian, Tracy Scoggins, and Patricia Tallman will host a Q&A panel after the film premieres. Babylon 5: The Road Home will release digitally and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on August 15, 2023.

Warner Bros. releasing these world premieres might go over quite well, especially considering many companies have bailed on Comic-Con.

