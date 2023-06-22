THESE Big Studios Will Not Be Attending San Diego Comic-Con This Year

First, Marvel announced they would be skipping Hall H this year at San Diego Comic-Con; now, these two big studios will also not attend SDCC.

The San Diego Comic-Con Explained

First starting in 1970, the San Diego Comic-Con (first known as Golden State Comic Book Convention) is a comb book convention and nonprofit multi-genre entertainment event held annually in San Diego, California. Fans have come to know the event as Comic-Con or SDCC. It’s a fan event where studios come together under one roof to showcase their newest and best upcoming films and tv series coming within the next few years.

Marvel is always the big one to look forward to, as, in the past, we waited for the following news on the next big Marvel Studios film or the name of the next Avengers movie. Major studios are known to hold off their ample information until SDCC, but a few are already announcing that they’re skipping out on this year’s big fan event.

Big Name Studios Missing Out on SDCC This Year

This year, it would appear that Universal and HBO are both skipping out on showing anything at SDCC. According to a report from The Wrap, after reporting on Marvel skipping Hall H but still having a presence on the convention floor, also mentioned how Universal and HBO are “possibly sitting out Comic-Con as well.”

Significant studios like Universal and HBO have had big successes at the box office and on streaming platforms over the last twelve months. On the popular streaming platform HBO Max, which has now been changed to just Max, big shows came out in 2022 that drew in significant numbers of viewers. Shows like His Dark Materials, House of Dragon, and Peacemaker. Universal Pictures also had substantial box office successes like Jurassic World: Dominion, The Rise of Gru, and Nope, which brought over $3 billion to the studio just last year.

Not seeing these studios appear at SDCC this year would be a travesty.