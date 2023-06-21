Sony Officially Cancels Future ‘Spider-Man’ Project

Announced just moments ago, Sony has officially removed El Muerto from its release schedule, hinting at the project getting canceled altogether.

The Fate of This Future ‘Spider-Man’ Project Will Be Decided Soon Enough

The Spider-Man universe, created by Sony and shared by Marvel Entertainment, has seen some wildly successful films emerge over the last few years. Spider-Man No Way Home (2021) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) both performed amazingly at the worldwide box office and have garnered success from the franchise in total, leading to Sony announcing the release of several different spinoff movies releasing between now and the near future.

Sony is developing several live-action films based on the popular Marvel characters; with the Kraven the Hunter (2023) trailer released days ago, Sony is full speed ahead on its future projects within the Spider-Man universe. Madam Web and a sequel to the Venom films will be released in 2024. Sony is also developing several other television series and movies, which include the Bad Bunny Spider-Man spinoff films based within the same universe.

Bad Bunny’s Spider-Man Movie Is No Longer on the Schedule for Release – El Muerto

Inside The Magic has reported on this spinoff for months, as word got out of trouble with this movie being made in April. Another unfortunate update was released just last week when news broke out of the film likely being delayed due to its scheduling conflict of releasing in January 2024, with production supposedly starting in August. According to officials, it would appear that the film is officially canceled as Bad Bunny’s El Muerto movie is no longer on Sony’s release schedule.

Deadline first reported on this movie being removed from Sony’s release calendar just days ago, after the Writer’s Guild of America strike continued and Bad Bunny’s immense touring schedule still getting in the way of production ever starting. This might indicate that Sony is attempting to reevaluate its release schedule to focus more on the films and television shows that will genuinely move the Spider-Man universe forward for fans to enjoy.

El Muerto is based on the character of the same name who currently resides within the Spider-Man universe but is a character not too many people know. Although popular among comic book fans, trying to get this character onto the big screen might have been part of Sony’s rethinking its scheduling strategy for these new film releases in theaters.

There might still be hope for El Muerto to make it onto the big screen sometime in the future, but for now, Bad Bunny fans will have to see him in concert worldwide, as seeing him in a Spider-Man movie might never happen.

