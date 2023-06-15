Bad Bunny Spider-Man Film Receives Unfortunate Update

Bad Bunny is more than excited to step into a ring for the Marvel universe in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off El Muerto (TBA). However, it looks like the record-breaking recording artist is going to have to wait a little bit longer.

Born in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny is one of the most popular musical artists in the world. After breaking through with a feature credit on Cardi B‘s “I Like It,” Bad Bunny went on to have the most streamed and best-selling album of 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti. He has won numerous awards, including Grammys, Latin Grammys, and MTV Video Music Awards.

Bad Bunny also partakes in professional wrestling, having been a part of multiple matches within the WWE. He has won the 24/7 Championship and wrestled at Wrestlemania, leading to him being considered one of the best celebrity wrestlers of all time.

Needless to say, Bad Bunny’s star is shining bright. And it looks like it’s about to shine even brighter because the Latin star is set to star in El Muerto, a Spider-Man spin-off about one of his lesser-known villains. However, a filming update shows that things might be slowing down for a bit.

‘El Muerto’ Starring Bad Bunny Will Most Likely Be Delayed

According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance website, El Muerto has set a date to begin filming: August 7, 2023. The only issue is that the film is supposed to release in January 2024. This means it is more than likely that the film will be delayed.

This is more than likely because of the ongoing Writers’ Strike, which has already caused numerous movies and television shows to be delayed. El Muerto is just the latest casualty of the battles between the WGA and the AMPTP.

That being said, Bad Bunny is still excited about the project, promising that it will be “epic.” And there’s good reason to believe him since it’s a combination of two of his favorite things: professional wrestling and comic books. And we already know he has the chops when it comes to wrestling.

El Muerto tells the story of a professional wrestler with superhuman strength after he receives a mystical luchador mask. He fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match where he almost unmasked the Web-Slinger, but was stopped when Spider-Man stung him with his venom. It looks like it will be an exciting new direction for both Bad Bunny and Spider-Man.

