Plans related to the next Spider-Man have reportedly been scrapped.

Marvel Studios is currently paused in its tracks as it had planned to make the next installment of the Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man. The last time we saw Holland as Spider-Man, he was joined by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who both reprised their Multiversal roles as Spider-Man / Peter Parker, and helped him defeat several villains in the process. Of course, the movie ended with uncertainty as no one– including his friends MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon)– remembers who Peter Parker is.

Tom Holland shared in an interview that the meetings for the new movie have come to a pause in the midst of the ongoing WGA (Writers Guild of America) strike, and there has yet to be an agreement met at the time of this writing.

Of course, that’s not the only Spider-Man project in the works.

Currently, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been tearing it up at the box office, bringing in a solid $390 million globally thus far. The new movie follows the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) being catapulted into the Spider-Verse and facing many different Spider-People along the way. The sequel has already surpassed the number that the original, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) brought in.

According to reports from GFR, Sony Pictures has scrapped plans to make the next sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, in the timeline that we originally thought. While Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will still be made and there are plans for production, it is no longer expected to be released in 2024, as originally planned.

This means fans will have to wait closer to two years– and this could be extended– before getting to see Miles Morales make a return to the big screen.

Of course, there is some interesting news to pass along, as well. According to the report, Sony Pictures is eyeing a return for two actresses who portrayed the role of Gwen Stacey in the past. Both Emma Stone (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Spider-Man 3) are reportedly set to reprise their own roles as Gwen Stacey in the next animated film. This would certainly be an interesting dynamic as the Spider-Verse continues to be explored and would likely mean we see the live-action characters meet Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) in the movie.

However, for now, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.

