Documentary About Missing Submarine Sparks Outrage

A submarine carrying passengers as they made their way down to the ruins of the Titanic has gone missing, and a UK broadcasting network is releasing a documentary on it – days after the submarine went missing. Yikes. Here’s what we know.

Did you hear about this?! Another Piece Has Fallen From a Roller Coaster at Cedar Point

Missing Submarine Was on Its Way to See the Ruins of the Titanic at the Bottom of the Ocean

This past Sunday, an OceanGate Titan sub went missing on a dive to the Titanic shipwreck site, never to be seen or heard from again. The 21-foot deep-sea submersible went missing Sunday morning as it attempted to reach the ruins of the Titanic at the bottom of the ocean. Contact with the small submarine was lost less than two hours into its initial dive. The tour firm OceanGate told news outlets worldwide that “all options are being explored” to securely and safely bring back all the occupants within the vessel.

Monday morning, when officials broke the news to the remaining media outlets around the globe, it was believed that those within the vessel had roughly 96 hours of oxygen left before things went south. The area surrounding the submarine and where it went missing was deemed “remote,” making things difficult for officials to conduct a search and rescue without difficulties. Since this news broke out, there have been no further confirmed details about the missing submarine as search efforts continue around the clock.

Have you heard the news?! Sony Officially Cancels Future ‘Spider-Man’ Project

Documentary Airing on British Broadcasting Channel Just Days After Vessel Goes Missing

Now, a documentary titled “Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea” is airing on the United Kingdom broadcaster Channel 5 network and is set to explore the broader context of the voyage and extreme tourism, according to a report from Variety. The Titan submersible vessel was lost at sea just days ago, and a British broadcasting network is already releasing a documentary on this story. It seems a little fishy and odd – but ultimately, too soon as search efforts continue.

“Titan Sub: Lost at Sea” will air Thursday at 7 p.m. local time. 5 News host Dan Walker will present the documentary. The docuseries promises to “go beyond” news coverage and bring viewers up to date while also examining the broader content about the voyage, those within the submarine, and all the hype surrounding the wreckage of the famous Titanic ship sunk back in 1912.

Outrage has spread around the globe as the documentary in question is releasing only days after news broke out of the missing vessel.

Just in time for the family to cry — Christopher Laird Simmons (@tophersimmons) June 21, 2023

Tons of people took to Twitter to voice their concerns over the lack of shame and empathy from the UK broadcasting network.

One user even went as far as to attack the news network directly, stating the following:

Typical sensationalist, tacky programmes you expect from channel 5 — Adam Manktelow 🤩 (@MankyArs1) June 21, 2023

Did you hear the news?! Devastating Storm Leaves Disney Property in Ruins

Many more comments have poured out onto social media following the news of this documentary airing tomorrow.

More information on the documentary can be found by clicking the link here as Variety continues to cover the mess surrounding this documentary and the terrible incident of the missing people inside the submarine. Inside The Magic hopes for the vessel to be found and those inside to return home safely and soundly.

For more news surrounding entertainment, theme Parks, and more, follow Inside The Magic on social media.