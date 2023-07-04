Marvel has Returned to Comic-Con!

Marvel is one of the big buzzwords that grabs the attention of a boundless fanbase eager to see, read and view past, current or future entries into this rich and iconic universe. It was announced recently that Marvel Studios will not make a panel appearance at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H (the mecca of pending blockbusters) due to the Writers Guild of America strikes. While this fact still remains true, Marvel Entertainment will still have a strong presence at the international pop culture fan event with panels, giveaways, signings and merchandise.

The Convention released a partial list of the upcoming panels that fans can expect to see:

Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event – This will be a live edition of the ‘This Week in Marvel’ podcast. It will be hosted by the VP and Creative Executive of Marvel Digital Communications, Ryan Penagos. He will be joined by Jordan D. White (senior editor), Sarah Brunstad (editor), Tom Muller (graphic designer) and Joshua Cassara (artist for X-Men & X-Force). They will discuss the creative measures needed to modernize the X-Men, give hints about the new comic series, ‘Fall of X’ and present exclusive giveaways.

Marvel Studios may be the universe that grabs most attention, but these panels will offer Marvel fans an opportunity to engage their passions for this universe through other engrossing mediums. Marvel is a brand that continues to develop and expand upon the lore of its universe that has existed long before 2008 and was not restricted in its storytelling abilities due to film rights issues with its competitors. This news may detract some Marvel fans, but it is reassuring to see that this entertainment mainstay will have a presence at the Convention.

Who else is going to San Diego Comic-Con? Do you plan to go to any of these panels?