Miles Morales’ New Suit Gets Iron Man Redesign

This is the year of Miles Morales as the nimble spider youth has tried desperately to acclimate to his ever-complicated personal and hero life. Whether he has been been portrayed in animated features, video games or comic books, this Spider-Man has been creating and expanding the Web-Head’s fanbase. Miles has now been put to the test yet again as he will now earn his own Iron Spider suit to take on the powerful symbiote, Carnage, in the latest Marvel Comic.

In the new crossover series, ‘Carnage Reigns,’ Miles has the daunting mission of protecting the citizens of New York from the ferocious symbiote, Carnage, who has bonded with the psychotic, Cletus Kasady. The young web-slinger loves a team-up and has enlisted the aid of ragtag mercenaries and the novice hero, Red Goblin. This Marvel Comic has been created to commence Marvel’s ‘Summer of Symbiotes’ series and the infamous parasitic alien has certainly tested the resolve of this Spidey and his “not-so-amazing” friends.

Miles’ journey to obtaining his own Iron Spider suit was inspired by the variant covers for ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man #7.’ It was penned by artists, Taurin Clarke and Federico Vicentini who each previewed their takes on the Iron Spider look. The artists decided to create a balanced representation of this new creation. Vicentini artwork would focus on the design techniques for the suit while Clarke’s used the ‘Carnage Reigns’ covers to connect all the other variant covers.

As the series has built to a climax in the penultimate issue, the colossal clash has become grim, but Miles hopes a new suit can turn the tables in his favor. The final mystery that has yet to be revealed is how Miles will obtain these new armored duds. Perhaps Tony Stark will make a surprise ‘Captain Planet-like’ entrance, but hopefully there will be a bit more gravitas with the final outcome.

‘Carnage Reigns’ could have easily been a crossover series that only had panel-to-panel action with little character growth. Yet, this series has sought to show how different Miles Morales is from Peter Parker. The way Miles analyzes and assesses problems is completely different, but equally enjoyable as he interacts with classic Spider-Man imagery, plot threads and villains. His distinct take on what it means to be a hero has captivated a fanbase. It is the reason why Marvel has used him to enrich and expand upon a cherished universe.

See Miles get his new suit in ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales #7’ that comes out June 21.

Do you love Miles Morales? What do you think of this new take on his suit?