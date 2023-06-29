Disney’s ‘Rogers: The Musical’ First Look Is Awesomely Cheesy

The Disneyland attraction Rogers The Musical is a marvel (pun intended) of cross-platform creativity: the Walt Disney Company gets to use Captain America and Avengers IP from movies that it has already produced for a meta-joke in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye (2021), starring a bemused Jeremy Renner, that eventually becomes a real-life production at Disney California Adventure park.

This innovative experiment in corporate synergy has just dropped a full trailer for Rogers: The Musical, and, fortunately for us all, it looks as incredibly awesome and cheesy as anyone could have hoped.

Related: Disney Releases Behind-The-Scenes Trailer for ‘Rogers: The Musical’

Given that this particular Disney Park limited feature originated as a way to show that Clint Barton had some pretty mixed feelings about his past experiences as a superhero, it’s actually astonishing that it looks this fun.

Rogers: The Musical Appears To Cover Multiple Movies

Although the brief glimpse of the fictional Rogers: The Musical we saw in Hawkeye seemed to primarily involve the climactic New York City battle of The Avengers (2012), the trailer to the real-life production clearly involves much more.

In just under a minute, we see highly dramatized stage versions of the transformation of puny Steve Rogers to a superhuman hero at Camp Lehigh as seen in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and a production of the song “Star Spangled Man” from the same movie. We also see glimpses of the stage Steve Rogers in a different uniform that appears to be the dark-hued variant from Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

We don’t get to see anything that suggests it will also cover Captain America: Civil War (2016), but since it seems to be telling the full story of Cap, it would not be surprising if there is some nod to the film in Rogers: The Musical. Remarkably, it seems the production gets through all these events in an approximately 30-minute time period, plus a joyfully singing Nick Fury.

Rogers: The Musical Is a Limited Run Production

Rogers: The Musical is scheduled to open at the Disneyland Resort California Adventure Hyperion Theater on June 30 (why, that’s tomorrow!) and will happen multiple times a day. However, the production is only running through August 31, with most weeks presenting shows Tuesday through Saturday. If you are both a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Broadway productions, you are probably going to have to move fast on this one.

Related: Rogers: The Musical Snacks, Merchandise Coming to Disneyland

Rogers: The Musical Was Created by Industry Legends

The actual music in Rogers: The Musical was created in several different steps, which is pretty unusual for a stage production, but there really isn’t anything normal about this particular show.

Firstly, the aforementioned “Star Spangled Man” was written for the first MCU Captain America movie by Disney Legend Alan Menken and David Zippel, while “Save the City,” a song from Hawkeye, was written by Academy Award-nominated duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Finally, Rogers: The Musical will feature five new songs by Christopher Lennertz, Jordan Peterson, and Alex Karukas. If there isn’t one titled “Hulk’s Lament,” we’re going to be pretty disappointed.