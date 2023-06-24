Disney Releases Behind-The-Scenes Trailer for ‘Rogers: The Musical’

Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the highly-anticipated ‘Rogers: The Musical’ at the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure. While this will be a limited-time event, the “Marvel-ous” theater production will feature a virtual queue, a variety of viewing opportunities, themed foods and beverages and more to come this Summer. The featurette is hosted by Principal Media Designer, KC Wilkerson, who showcases the cast and crew’s diligence, creativity, and passion during technical rehearsals in preparation for this all-new and original musical experience.

‘Rogers: The Musical’ presents a theatrical reimagining of the life of the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan, as audiences will witness his super soldier transformation, his team up with the legendary Avengers, and his time-travelling adventures to save the world, but more importantly, find love. This irresistibly campy performance will star a stellar cast of artists who will sing and dance the story of Steve Rogers, along with other fan-favorites like the surly spy, Nick Fury, and the audacious agent, Peggy Carter.

This musical was originally a meta, self-aware, ‘Hamilton’-style sequence that debuted on Disney Plus’ Marvel TV series, Hawkeye. The ridiculous, yet hysterical musical number, along with its infectious song, “I Can Do This All Day” created a cult following. Countless memes, social media posts, and fan reactions later, D23 Expo 2022 announced that the overwhelming fan reception led to the decision to bring this musical parody to the Hyperion Theater, adjacent to the aptly-themed, Avengers Campus.

The Hyperion Theater has been an integral institution for Disney California Adventure since it opened with the park on February 8, 2001. It was home to several musical performances, most notably ‘Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular’ and ‘Frozen-Live.’ Yet, when Frozen did not return with the park post-COVID, many Disney fans were clamoring to hear what the future held for the vacant theater. Thankfully, Disney has made the wishes of Marvel super fans snapped into existence.

Disney has stated that ‘Rogers: The Musical’ will only have a limited run from June 30 to August 31. Yet, the lengths the Company has gone to promote this new attraction suggests that it might age better than Captain America himself.